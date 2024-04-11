By Sowmya Kolluru - 415 words

An artist's concept of a nova explosion (Credit: NASA.gov/ Public Domain)

Here is some exciting news for those who missed the April 8, 2024, solar eclipse. Between now and September, NASA expects an even rarer celestial event — a nova outburst! Unlike the eclipse, this phenomenon can be observed from anywhere on Earth without using any special equipment.

What is a nova?

nova phenomenon is only possible in binary star systems, where one star is a large red giant and the other is a white dwarf.

In a binary star system, material from a "dying" star, typically a red giant, gradually falls onto the surface of a "dead" star known as a white dwarf. Eventually, the gathered material explodes in a burst of energy on the white dwarf's surface. This explosion, known as a nova, results in a sudden and dramatic increase in brightness, temporarily illuminating the night skies. These events can usually only be seen through powerful telescopes. But the upcoming T Coronae Borealis nova eruption will be visible to all with the unaided eye!

What is T Coronae Borealis?

The T Coronae Borealis (T CrB) is a binary star system located 3,000 light-years from Earth. It is well-known for its periodic nova outbursts, that occur approximately once in every 80 years. The last one was in 1946.

The T Coronae Borealis (T CrB) lies 3,000 light-years from Earth (Credit: PopePompus/CC BY-SA-4..0/ Wikimedia Commons)

The recurring outbursts stem from the tight orbits of the system's red giant and white dwarf stars. As the red giant heats up, it becomes more stable. This causes it to shed its outer layers which fall on the surface of the white dwarf. This in turn, causes the white dwarf's atmosphere to heat up and eventually erupt. The explosion is bright enough to be seen all the away on Earth. Remarkably, T CrB's white dwarf survives each nova event, only to experience it again in the future.

"As matter accumulates on the surface of the white dwarf, it heats up and you get higher and higher pressure until bang — it’s a runaway reaction," says Schaefer. says Bradley Schaefer, an astrophysicist at Louisiana State University.

When will the explosion occur?

Unlike a solar experience, the exact time of a Nova explosion is hard to determine. However, NASA experts expect it sometime between now and September 2024. The good news is that it will be visible for multiple days with the unaided eye and up to a week using a telescope.

“It could maybe even happen tonight,” says Schaefer. "More probably, it’ll be within the next couple of months, and very probably before the end of summer."

Resources: NASA.gov, Livescience.com, Fastcompany.com