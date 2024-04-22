By Marcela Bonet - 308 words

A "Help" sign created from palm helped locate three man stranded on a remote island in the Pacific Ocean (Credit: US Navy)

Three men stranded on a remote Pacific island for a week were successfully rescued on April 11, 2024, thanks to their clever "help" signal spelled using palm branches.

The mariners' ordeal began on March 31, 2024, when they set out to fish from the Polowat island aboard their 20-foot open skiff. About 115 miles (185 km) into their journey, a large wave struck their 20-foot open skiff, damaging the outboard motor. Fortunately, the fishers managed to scramble onto Pikelot Atoll, a small, uninhabited coral island. But in another stroke of bad luck, their radio ran out of battery power before they could call for help.

One of the fishers signals for help (Credit: US Navy)

The search for the men began on April 6, 2024 when a woman contacted the US Coast Guard in Guam to report them missing. Initially, bad weather and a lack of aircraft hindered the rescue efforts. However, the Coast Guard soon received support from the US Navy in Japan and another Coast Guard team. Together the rescuers carefully searched an area of over 100,00 miles (xx km). Remarkably, it only took a day for the Navy aircraft to spot the distress signal, crafted from palm leaves.

"This act of ingenuity was pivotal in guiding rescue efforts directly to their location," said Lt. Chelsea Garcia, the search and rescue mission coordinator.

The fishers lived off coconut meat and fresh well water (Credit: US Navy)

The castaways had been living off coconut meat and fresh water from a small well on the island and were in good health. The Navy crew dropped some emergency supplies, including a radio, food, and water, and relayed to their location to the rescue center. By April 9, 2024 the three men were back home with their loved ones.

Polowat and Pikelot are part of Federated States of Micronesia (FSM), a Pacific island nation situated between Hawaii and the Philippines. FSM comprises four island states only 65 of which are inhabited.

