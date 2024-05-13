2024 tornado season has been extremely active so far (Credit: NOAA via Accuweather.com/ CC-BY-SA-2.0)

Tornadoes can strike the United States year-round, but they are most active from March to July. They can occur anywhere in the country, but the regions most prone to twisters are those in the infamous "Tornado Alley." This includes parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Indiana, Missouri, Iowa, and Ohio.

The twisters typically pick up in April, with about 182 twisters on average. However, this April was particularly active, with over 300 tornadoes reported across the nation. Over 100 of those occurred across ten states from April 25 to 28, 2024. Over 30 tornadoes were confirmed in Oklahoma, at least two dozen in Iowa, 20 in Texas, 16 in Missouri, 15 in Kansas, and 13 in Nebraska.

The worst tornado outbreak of the year so far has caused significant damage. Among the hardest hit is Marietta, Oklahoma. The town of about 2,900 residents was struck by an EF-4 twister — winds between 166 mph (267 km/h) and 200 mph (320 km/h) — on April 24, 2024. The powerful storm killed one person and leveled several structures, including a hospital and a nursing home.

Minden, Ohio, also suffered substantial damage after a powerful storm ripped through the of 600 people on April 28, 2024. It destroyed 48 homes and caused substantial damage to more than 300 structures — homes and businesses.

The tornado activity has not slowed down in May. As of May 12, 2024, at least 133 tornadoes have been confirmed across the country. Most of them have been clustered around Oklahoma, Michigan, and Tennessee. However, the twisters have also been experienced as far south as Florida. On May 10, 2024, the state's capital, Tallahassee, was struck by three different tornadoes. The storms damaged several buildings and downed trees and utility poles. As of May 13, 2024, thousands of people remain without power.

Experts say the number of tornadoes so far is higher than average for this time of the year. But it is nowhere close to 2011 record. That year, 1,287 tornadoes had struck the US by May 7. But with more than two months to go until the end of the peak season, that could change rapidly.

Tornadoes 101

A tornado is a very powerful rotating column of air that starts from the base of a thunderstorm cloud and extends all the way down to the ground. They form only during very severe rotating storms, called supercells, that occur when cold, dry polar air comes in contact with warm, moist tropical air.

As the warm air rises, winds around the storm cause it to rotate and form a funnel. The air in the funnel spins faster and faster, creating a low-pressure area, which sucks in even more air and, sometimes, even objects. While ordinary thunderstorms last between 30-60 minutes, supercells develop many updrafts and downdrafts and can live on for hours.

Tornadoes can occur anywhere in the world, but the United States experiences the most, with about 1,200 twisters touching down annually. The "Tornado Alley" is especially prone to these storms due to its unique geography. Here, the dry air from the Rocky Mountains intersects with the warm, humid air from the Gulf of Mexico and the chilly Arctic air from the north. The combination of the three provides perfect conditions to spawn powerful storms that frequently turn into deadly tornadoes.

