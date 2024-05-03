$30 million was stolen in a brazen heist on March 31, 2024 (Credit: Pictures of Money/ CC-BY-SA-2.0/ Flickr)

In a plot twist straight out of a Hollywood movie, thieves stole a staggering $30 million from a money storage facility in Southern California. The daring heist, one of the largest in US history, occurred at night on Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024. The carefully planned operation has left the police baffled.

The robbery took place at a storage facility belonging to GardaWorld, a global cash management and security company. The nondescript building is located in a quiet suburban neighborhood of Los Angeles. The thieves are believed to have entered through a hole created in the side of the structure. They opened the safe without triggering any security alarms and disappeared into the dark without a trace. The massive theft was discovered when workers opened the vault on April 1, 2024.

The money was stolen from a storage facility belonging to GardaWorld (Credit: Can Pac Swire/ CC-BY-SA-4.0/ Flickr)

Multiple alarms were triggered from the facility in the hours leading up to the robbery. The first alarm sounded at 11:30 p.m. on March 30, 2024. It was followed by three more on the morning of the heist. However, they were all deemed false alarms after the police failed to notice any suspicious activity in the area. Experts now wonder if the alarms were a result of the thieves testing the building's security system.

More than a month has passed since law enforcement officials began investigating the case. But they have yet to reveal any leads they may have on who stole the cash. Whether they ever find the culprits remains to be seen. However, one thing is for sure - the brazen heist has the makings of an exciting movie!

This is not the first high-profile robbery in Los Angeles. In 1997, five men stole $18.9 million from a Dunbar Armored facility. However, their success was short-lived as they were all caught two years later. More recently, in 2022, thieves stole $100 million worth of jewelry from a transport trailer. The culprits left behind no clues, and have yet to be caught.

