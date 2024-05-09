The 2024 Summer Olympics will be held in Paris (Credit: Olympics.com. CC-BY-SA-2.0)

The Summer Olympics has traditionally featured 28 sports. But since 2020, host cities have been allowed to add up to six new sports to their Olympic program. The 2024 Summer Olympics, set to kick off in Paris, France, on July 26, will include four extra sports. They are breaking, surfing, skateboarding, and sport climbing.

Breaking

Breaking or breakdancing will make its Olympic debut at the Paris Games. The urban dance style originated in the 1970s in New York City. It is characterized by intricate footwork, rapid movements, and impressive spins and flips.

Breakdancing will debut at the 2024 Paris Olympics (Credit: Olympics.com/ CC-BY-SA-2.0)

The breaking competition at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will feature two events — one for men and one for women. The 16 athletes in each event will be judged on their unique style and flair on the floor. To ensure a fair competition, dancers will be required to incorporate a few mandatory moves into their routines.

Surfing

Surfing, which made its Olympic debut at the 2020 Tokyo Games, returns for a second time in Paris. The 2024 surfing events will be hosted by the South Pacific Island of Tahiti. The competition will be held over four days in a 10-day window, from July 27 to August 8, 2024.

The surfing events will take place in Tahiti (Credit: Olympics.com/ CC-BY-SA-2.0)

The competitors will be judged on the variety, type, and difficulty of their maneuvers and tricks on a wave. Points will also be awarded for speed and flow — how seamlessly a surfer connects their moves from one to the next.

Skateboarding

Skateboarding returns to the Olympics after a successful debut in Tokyo. Competitors will have a choice of two disciplines: park and street. In the park competition, skaters will be scored on their height, speed, and agility as they navigate the course's obstacles and surfaces. Each contestant will have three 45-second runs, with the best run counting as their final score.

A special urban street will be created for the street skateboarding competition (Credit: Tristan Nitot/ CC-BY-SA-2.9/ Flickr)

In street skateboarding, athletes will tackle a specially designed urban street complete with stairs, handrails, and other features. Each athlete will have two 45-second runs to perform five tricks. They will be evaluated based on their board control, trick variety, and overall style.

Sport Climbing

Sport Climbing, which first appeared in the 2018 Youth Olympic Games and later in the 2020 Tokyo Games, returns to the Olympic stage in Paris. Athletes will have to compete in three events: bouldering, speed, and lead.

In bouldering, athletes scale up 14.7-foot (4.5-m) high walls without ropes, within a set period of time and in the fewest attempts possible. In speed climbing, competitors are required to climb the wall rapidly and with precision. Lead climbing challenges athletes to reach the highest point on a 49-foot (15-meter) wall within six minutes without prior knowledge of the route. The complex and physically demanding routes push athletes to their limits, testing their physical and mental abilities.

Sport Climbing was first introduced at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games (Credit: Olympics.com)

At the Tokyo 2020 Games, the scores of all three formats were combined to determine the overall winner. However, that decision proved unpopular with athletes because speed climbing requires a very different skill set. To rectify this, at the Paris Games, only bouldering and lead climbing scores will be combined. Speed climbing will be a standalone event with its own medal.

Resources: Olympics.com, nbcolympics.com