Sphere is a new, cutting-edge entertainment venue in Las Vegas (Credit: Sphere Entertainment/ CC-BY-SA-2.0)

Entertainers have readily adapted to new technologies and audience preferences. However, the physical spaces where they perform have largely remained static. Now, Sphere, a groundbreaking new entertainment venue in Las Vegas, Nevada, is shattering this mold.

True to its name the 366 foot (111-m) tall and 561 foot (171-m) wide structure resembles an orb. The exterior is wrapped in a massive 580,000 sq. foot (53,900 sq. m) LED screen. It is visible for miles in the Nevada desert. This dynamic display is used to showcase diverse content — from advertisements to live sporting events.

Irish rock band U2 performing at Sphere (Credit: James Dugas/ CC-BY-SA-4.0/ Wikimedia Commons)

The theater inside features a high-resolution wrap-around LED screen and an advanced audio system comprising over 160,000 speakers. The world's largest auditorium boasts 17,500 seats. Ten thousand are fitted with technology that integrates with Sphere's sound system. This allows the audience to feel sound vibrations. There is also room for 2,400 standing spectators.

Sphere opened to the public on September 29, 2023, with Irish rock legends U2 as its first performers. The band's 40-night residency, which ended on March 2, 2024, showcased the venue's cutting-edge technology. U2 used the massive screen to transport the audience to virtual destinations, perfectly syncing the visuals with their music.

"The Sphere Experience" is hosted by five humanoid robots (Credit: The Sphere Experience/ CC-BY-SA-2.0)

Those not interested in the live shows can buy tickets for "The Sphere Experience." This interactive two-hour program is hosted by five humanoid robots. It takes guests through the theater's cutting-edge features. The experience ends with a screening of Postcard from Earth. This 50-minute sci-fi movie, specially created for Sphere, transports viewers to new worlds without ever leaving their seats.

