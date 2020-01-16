Can Technology Help Save The Kākāpō, The World's Heaviest And Only Flightless Parrot, From Extinction?

The kākāpō is the world's heaviest and only flightless parrot (Credit: Mike Bodie / NZ Department of Conservation)

If the skies above you seem increasingly bereft of chirping birds, you are not alone. A 2018 study by BirdLife International revealed that 40 percent of the world’s 11,000 bird species are in decline, and one in eight bird species is threatened with global extinction. Now, some scientists are using cutting-edge technology to revive the numbers of the critically-endangered kākāpō; if successful, the techniques used may help save other bird species as well.

Endemic to New Zealand, the kākāpō, (pronounced kuh-kaa-pow) an owl-faced nocturnal parrot, is unlike any other member of its species. Evolving in a world without mammals, it lost its ability to fly and added on weight, giving it the double honor of being the world's only flightless parrot and its heaviest one!

The few remaining specimens of the kākāpōs live on three small islands where their progress can be monitored through smart transmitters (Credit: Andrew Digby/New Zealand Department of Conservation)

Once found in large numbers across New Zealand, the adorable ow-faced birds are now tethering on the brink of extinction. While ruthless predators such as raccoons, cats, and stoats, are largely to blame, the kākāpō's peculiar breeding habits don't help either. For starters, the parrots that have a long, 100-year- lifespan do not start breeding until the age of five. They also only breed when rimu trees — their primary source food — bear large amounts of fruit, an event that happens every two to four years.

To make it worse, female kākāpōs need to be wooed with elaborate courtship displays. During breeding years, the males dig a shallow bowl on a prominent ridge or hilltop and settle down inside to attract females with a deep, low-frequency ‘boom’ every 1–2 seconds. The sound, which can be heard 300–400 m away on flat ground, or up to 5 km away in the mountains, can last for up to eight hours at a time, for a period of two or three months. Though researchers are not sure what qualities the kākāpō females are seeking, they have observed some males attracting several mates, while others not get selected at all.

The birds all have individual feeding stations that allow scientists to keep track of how much they eat (Credit: Andrew Digby/New Zealand Department of Conservation)

Given the impediments to increasing the population, it is not surprising that as of 2019 only 114 adult specimens of the parrot remain. Though the number is low, it is a substantial improvement over the 51 kākāpōs that remained on Earth in 1995. The boost in number can largely be attributed to the government's efforts to move the individuals to three small predator-free islands off the coast of New Zealand, and the efforts of a team led by Andrew Digby, a kakapo scientist for the New Zealand Department of conservation.

“Every single kākāpō [also} wears a smart transmitter,” said Digby. A series of data loggers scattered across the island send the information emitted by the transmitter to the research team, allowing them to find where the birds are nesting, and find out if they are sick. The activity data also allows them to discern when (and with whom) a given bird mated.

A four-day-old kākāpō chick receiving a health check. Young chicks in nests are examined and weighed every night, to ensure they are healthy. (Credit: Andrew Digby/New Zealand Department of Conservation)

The smart device also enables the scientists to control the bird's diet via a sensor that opens each bird’s individualized feeding station at the right time, allowing it to feed on the appropriate amount of food. Getting the females the right amount of nutrition and keeping them at their optimal weight of 3.3lbs (1.5 kg) utmost 3.3lbs (1.5 kg) is crucial since too chubby females give birth to mostly male chicks and too skinny females failed to produce eggs! "If they didn’t have transmitters on, they would probably be extinct now, or close to it,” says Digby.

Once the birds lay eggs, they are carefully extracted from the nests and taken to a room to incubate and let them hatch in captivity. "We tend to be more successful at raising kakapo eggs than kākāpō," says Digby. "We break less of them." Later, when these eggs hatch, each mother is given only one chick, and the rest hatchlings are hand-reared, to ensure they all receive enough food.

While such efforts to bring back a species whose contribution to the ecosystem is unclear may seem excessive, Digby believes it is vital for the future of all endangered animals. The researcher says, "From an ecosystem point of view, we don’t know what [bringing the kākāpō back to stable numbers] would produce. They would be amazing seed dispersers, which would be important from the ecological ecosystem point of view." But, he adds, “kākāpō's are like the panda of the bird world,” he adds. “People really engage with kākāpō , people who wouldn’t otherwise normally be interested in conservation or wildlife at all."

Resources: qz.com, www.doc.govt.nz