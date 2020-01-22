Gung Hay Fat Choy! Welcome To The Year Of The Rat!

Chinese New Year, which will be celebrated on January 25, 2020, is China's most important festival (Credit: Chinesenewyear.net)

On January 25, 2020, over 1.6 billion people of Asian descent across the globe will celebrate the first day of the Chinese New Year — China's grandest festival & longest public holiday. Also known as the Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, it is observed annually on the first day of the lunar calendar, whose dates fall somewhere between January 21 and February 20.

The over 3,000-year-old festival is believed to have begun after some villagers chased away a terrifying monster, called the Nian, with loud noises, fire, and red banners on the eve of the lunar new year. In China, the new year celebrations now last 15 days and result in the world's largest human migration as millions of city dwellers take advantage of the mandatory seven day holiday to return home to spend time with family and friends.

The 15-day-long Chinese New Year Festival is celebrated with many traditions (Credit: Travelchinaguide.com)

This year's celebration kicked-off on January 17, 2020, with Little Year or "Xiaonian" — a day for memorial and prayer ceremonies. One of the most popular traditions on this day is to burn a paper image of Zao Jun, the Kitchen God. This simple act is believed to dispatch the Kitchen God's soul to heaven, where it can give a recap of the family's conduct over the previous year. The deity is welcomed back into the home with a new image pasted near the cooking range and a delectable feast, mostly comprised of sweet items such as sweet bean paste, fruits, and barley sugar. The treats are to ensure that Zao Jun reports only positive things about the family when its spirit goes to heaven the following year.

Many people also used the occasion to spring clean homes to sweep away bad luck and hang spring couplets — red decorations hung in pairs — on doorways, for prosperity. Since red is believed to bring good fortune the color is prominently featured in everything from clothing to the lanterns used to decorate residences.

The New Year Eve feast is rooted in Chinese traditions (Credit: Travelchinaguide.com)

The festivities will begin in earnest on the night of January 24, 2020, with a family dinner to welcome those that have traveled long distances and endured the Chunyun rush to be together. Often regarded as the year's most important meal, the menu of the delicious feast is grounded in Chinese traditions. A whole chicken symbolizes family togetherness, while long, uncut noodles indicate longevity. Wealth and prosperity are embodied by dumplings that look like ingots (ancient Chinese currency), and spring rolls, which resemble gold bars. Though the rest of the food items may vary depending on family preferences, there are usually eight or nine dishes in total because in the Chinese culture, the number eight represents success, while nine symbolizes infinity.

Chinese New Year is particularly exciting for kids in China, who get week or two off from school. They also receive numerous red envelopes filled with money and inspiring messages from older family members and are allowed to stay up late to watch the celebratory fireworks shows that light up the skies at midnight.

The Chinese New Year festivities end with the Lantern Festival on the day of the full moon (Credit: Chinesenewyear.net)

The fortnight-long celebrations will end on February 8, 2020 — the day of the full moon — with the Lantern Festival. As the name indicates, the day is commemorated by hanging lanterns in homes and temples. Residents also use the day to pray for the well-being and good fortune for family members. The evening is marked with parades, the highlight of which is the dragon dance. The traditional dance involves using strategically placed poles to manipulate a colorful dragon made of silk and paper. Since the animal is considered lucky, communities try to maximize their good fortune by building the longest possible dragon.

Each Chinese New Year is also dedicated to one of twelve animals. The origin of this fun tradition is attributed to numerous folklore. One popular one credits it to the Jade Emperor's desire to designate each year with the name of an animal. To determine the order in which they would appear, the divine leader asked all the animals to race across a river. The twelve animals that completed the race were each assigned a year based on their rank. The Chinese believe the animals play a big role in shaping the character and fate of the individuals born in that year.

People born under this zodiac sign are savers and often perceived as stingy (Chinesefortunecalender.net)

2020 is the Year of the Rat, the first animal in the 12-year zodiac rotations. The smart animal purportedly won the race by convincing the mighty ox to give it a ride across the fast-flowing river, before sneakily jumping over its head to cross the finish line. The sign includes those born in 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020. "Rat" people are optimistic, energetic, and extremely popular. Though kind, they often lack good communication skills, making them often appear to be impolite and rude.

Although a person's zodiac year is traditionally considered their unluckiest, Chinesenewyear.net predicts 2020 will not be so bad for those born under this sign. According to their forecast, 2020 will be exceptionally good for "Rat" people hoping to advance in their careers, and while they may have some health issues, a quick trip to the doctor could solve the problem. Those still in school can be assured of a decent academic standing provided they continue working hard and getting enough rest.

As for the rest of the world? Hawaii-based astrologer Cathryn Moe predicts the Chinese zodiac's most auspicious sign will be good for everyone, particularly businesses and entrepreneurs. “People will develop their skills and move toward things they are aligned with, bringing hopeful ideas into practice,” Moe says. “Obstacles will not be a hindrance and challenges will pull the best out of everyone.”

While commonly called“Chinese New Year,” the festival is also celebrated in neighboring Asian countries like Thailand and Singapore. Though Vietnam’s New Year celebration called “Tet,” follows similar traditions, the celebrations last for just seven days.

Xin Nian Kuai Le! (Happy New Year!)

