The 2020 US Presidential Election Enters Homestretch

On Tuesday, November 3, 2020, Americans will decide whether President Donald Trump or Democratic-nominee Joe Biden will lead the country for the next four years. While voter turnout is expected to be amongst the highest in over a century, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a record number of voters to mail their ballots. Experts believe this could delay the outcome of the elections by several days or even weeks.

Though there may be some uncertainty about the timing of the results, there is no ambiguity about the process followed to determine the winner.

Electoral College, not voters, will determine the election results

While winning the citizen vote is important, it will not guarantee either candidate the White House. To become the 46th president of the United States, they must win at least 270 electoral college votes. Most years, the opinion of the electoral college — which consists of 539 members, one for each US senator and representative, and three additional electors — align with that of the American people. However, every so often, the popular candidate does not get the necessary electoral votes and loses the election.

The presidential election's outcome will be decided by the electoral college (Credit: Muhlenberg College)

In 2000, although Democrat candidate Al Gore won the popular vote by more than half a million, it was George W. Bush who became president after he garnered the support of 271 electors. In 2016, President Trump lost the popular vote by almost 3 million but managed to win the nation's highest office by obtaining 279 electoral votes.

How does Electoral College work?

Each state has a fixed number of electoral votes, equal to its representation in Congress. California, for example, has 55 thanks to its 53 House members and two senators. When the general public votes for their choice of president, they are indirectly voting for their “elector.” The representative then casts his or her electoral vote for the most popular candidate. Because of how the number of electors per state is determined, an individual vote from a sparsely populated state is worth more in the final count than a vote from a densely populated state. Hence, the candidates don’t need to win the popular vote by a landslide to garner all the electoral votes the state has to offer.

For instance, in the 2016 elections, President Trump won the support of all of Florida's 29 electors despite winning just 49 percent of the popular vote. While Hillary Clinton won the popular New York vote by a resounding 64 percent she could only garner the maximum number of electoral votes available, which coincidentally was also 29.

Aren't electors bound to follow the popular vote?

Richard Pildes, a professor of constitutional law at New York University, says electors are "conduits for the popular vote in their state, " and therefore, mostly vote for the candidate chosen by its residents. However, while thirty-two states and Washington DC require electors to keep their pledge, there are is no federal law preventing them from voting for a candidate other than their party's nominee. Hence sometimes "faithless electors" go rogue and break their pledge.

Electoral votes allocated to each state and to the District of Columbia for the 2020 presidential elections based on population (Credit: Ali Zifan /Public domain/Wikimedia Commons)

A July 2020 ruling by the US Supreme Court stating the electors were constitutionally bound to vote in favor of the popular vote winner may lead to stricter laws. However, Duke University School of Law professor Guy-Uriel Charles says that while states would benefit from imposing sanctions against rogue electors, the ruling does not require them to do so

Would removing the electoral college solve the issue?

Over the years, there have been numerous attempts to try to abolish the electoral college. Many Americans believe it does not assure victory to the candidate whom the majority of Americans prefer. They also believe it deters many people from voting, especially in states that heavily lean toward a certain party. For example, in the largely Democrat California, many Republicans shy away from casting their ballots, knowing that it will not affect the election results.

However, those in favor argue that removing the representative would defeat why the founding fathers put the law into place — to ensure people in the less populated rural areas would have an equal say in choosing their leader as those living in densely-populated areas. They also argue that without the Electoral College in place, presidential candidates would concentrate only on winning the vote in high-population states, such as California, New York, and Texas. Besides, the system has only failed to work five times in the past 244 years.

Also, since Electoral College is part of the Constitution, any changes would take years. That's because an amendment would need approval from two-thirds of both chambers of Congress or a constitutional convention called by two-thirds of state legislatures, followed by ratification by three-fourths of the states. Though that may happen someday in the future, the 2020 election outcome remains in the electors' hands. Hopefully, they will follow the will of the American people and help them elect the leader of their choice.

