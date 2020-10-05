Earth-Size "Pi Planet" Orbits Its Star In A Speedy Quick 3.14 Days!

MIT researchers have found an exoplanet that orbits its star in 3.14 days (Credit: NASA Ames/JPL-Caltech/T. Pyle, Christine Daniloff, MIT)

Though it has been retired since 2018, the observations made by NASA's Kepler Space Telescope during its decade-long mission, continue to allow researchers to identify new worlds in our galaxy. The latest to make headlines is an Earth-size exoplanet that rotates around its dwarf star in just 3.14 days. The similarity to the close approximation of the mathematical constant pi — the ratio between a circle's circumference and its diameter — has earned the alien world the nickname "Pi planet."

Officially known as K2-315b, Pi planet, which lies 186 light-years from Earth, is also the 315th exoplanet — just one exoplanet away from even more fortuitous symmetry — found under the Kepler Space Telescope’s second observing mission. Called K2 the expedition began in early 2014 and monitored slivers of the sky as the spacecraft orbited around the Sun.

The team led by Prajwal Niraula, a graduate student in MIT’s Department of Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences (EAPS), stumbled upon K2-315b's dwarf star while combing through K2 data. dating back to 2017. After analyzing the numerous observations collected by the space telescope over several months, they concluded that the periodic dips in the star’s light signaled a possible planet that was crossing in front and briefly blocking its light.

To verify their theory, the team turned to the ground-based SPECULOOS ( S earch for Habitable P lanets Ec lipsing U ltra-c oo l S tars") network of 4 one-meter long telescopes in Chile's Atacama deserts. While finding the dwarf star's location was easy enough, knowing exactly when the planet would transit across its star proved challenging. “Nailing down the best night to follow up from the ground is a little bit tricky,” says study co-author Benjamin Rackham. “Even when you see this 3.14 day signal in the K2 data, there’s an uncertainty to that, which adds up with every orbit.”

To bypass the hurdle, Rackham developed an algorithm that could forecast the best nights to witness the exoplanet zipping across its sun. The technique allowed the researchers to observe three clear transits by the exoplanet in February 2020 — two from SPECULOOS’s Southern Hemisphere telescopes and the third from the network's Artemis telescope, in the Northern Hemisphere.

The researchers were able to confirm the presence of the Pi planet using the ground-based SPECULOOS telescopes (Credit: ESO / CC BY (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0))

According to the MIT team, K2-315b moves at a blistering speed of 50 miles a second or about 180,000 miles per hour to complete its 3.14-day orbit around its star, which they estimate is just one-fifth the size of our Sun. In comparison, Earth rotates the Sun at an average speed of 18.5 miles a second or about 67,000 miles per hour. Though the exoplanet's mass has not been determined yet, the scientists suspect Pi planet is terrestrial like Earth. However, the tight orbit around its dwarf star causes the surface temperatures to heat up to 450 kelvins, or around 350 degrees Fahrenheit, making the exoplanet unlikely to sustain life. Fittingly though, the temperature is perfect for baking pies!

Nirula says its link to the numeric constant is not the only reason K2-315b is exciting. The researcher believes the Pi planet may also prove to be a promising candidate for its atmosphere characteristics. The team, who published their findings the Astronomical Journal on September 21, 2020, hopes to uncover more details from data collected by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), which will be launched to space on an Ariane 5 rocket from French Guiana in 2021. "

There will be more interesting planets in the future, just in time for JWST, a telescope designed to probe the atmosphere of these alien worlds,” says Niraula. “With better algorithms, hopefully, one day, we can look for smaller planets, even as small as Mars.”

Resources: Space.com, news.mit.edu.