Ranjitsinh Disale Wins Global Teacher Prize For Promoting Girls' Education In Rural India

Ranjitsinh Disale, an elementary school teacher in India, won the 2020 Global Teacher Price (Varkey,org)

Educators not only inspire kids to dream big and help them achieve their goals, but also act as counselors, problem-solvers, and sometimes even social workers. Yet these incredible human beings are often overlooked. To "reawaken the world's appreciation and importance of teachers," in 2014, the Varkey Foundation partnered with UNESCO to establish the Global Teacher Prize. The annual award that comes with a $1 million grant recognizes "one exceptional educator who has made an outstanding contribution to their profession." This year's "Nobel Prize" for educators went to Ranjitsinh Disale, an elementary school teacher from Paritewadi, a small village in Maharashtra, India.

However, his nine co-finalists, selected from over 12,000 well-deserving entrants, did not go home empty-handed either. That's because following the December 4, 2020 announcement, Disale announced that he planned to share half of his unexpected windfall with them — giving each over $55,000. The 32-year-old told Fry, "I believe that if I share this prize money with nine teachers, it means I can scale up their work. Their incredible work is still worthy... If I share the prize money with the rest of the teachers, they will get a chance to continue their work... and we can reach out and lighten the lives of as many students as we can."

Disale shared half of his winnings with the other nine finalists (Credit; Globalteacehrsprize.og)

Disale had always aspired to be an engineer. However, after being unable to obtain admission to the university of choice, he enrolled in a teacher training program instead. He soon realized the impact educators could make on young lives. After graduating in 2009, the now 32-year-old accepted a position in Paritewadi, Maharastra. The tiny village's dilapidated school building located between a cowshed and a warehouse was far from satisfactory. However, even worse farming community's attitude toward education, especially when it came to their daughters, who were often married off as teenagers. To make matters worse, the curriculum was not in the students' native language — Kannada. As a result, most students were unable to comprehend the material.

The young educator stepped up to the challenge by first learning the language himself and then translating textbooks from grades 1-4. Unique QR codes were added to each chapter that allowed students to access audio poems, video lectures, stories, and assignments, further enhancing their knowledge. Disale even organized fun, after school "Edutainment" activities like games and movie showings. "I just wanted to create a learning environment for every student that would spark their curiosity and make them innovative problem solvers so that they can contribute to the community, " he said.

His efforts have not gone in vain. Today, the school, which won the best district school award in 2016, has 100 percent attendance from girls, and 98 percent of students achieve their expected learning outcomes before completing the school year. One female student from Disale's class recently even graduated from University, something that would have been considered laughable just a few years ago. Most importantly, parents have stopped forcing their teenage daughters into matrimony.

Disale's desire to make a difference in young lives extends beyond his tiny village. His ‘Let’s Cross the Borders’ project is designed to build peace between young people in conflict zones. The six-week-long programs that match students with a peace buddy from an "enemy" country have successfully connected 19,000 students from India and Pakistan, Palestine and Israel, Iraq and Iran, and the USA and North Korea. If that is not enough, the young teacher spends his spare time demonstrating scientific experiments from the science lab he has built in his home. His virtual lessons have been attended by 85,000 plus students from over 1400 classrooms in 83 countries. And that is not all. During the summers, he travels across the state to teach teachers in other small towns and villages how to augment teaching using technology.

Prior to the latest announcement, Disale's impressive contributions have won him numerous accolades. He was named 2016 Innovative Researcher of the Year by the Indian government and the National Innovation Foundation’s Innovator of the Year in 2018. The educator's inspirational story was even mentioned in Microsoft CEO Microsoft Satya Nadella's 2017 book ‘Hit Refresh.’

Resources: Globalteachersprize.org