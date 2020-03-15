The WHO Has Declared The COVID-19 Coronavirus Outbreak A Pandemic: Here Is What That Means

The COVID-19 coronavirus was declared a pandemic by the WHO on March 12, 2020 (Credit: YouTube screen capture)

On March 12, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO), announced that the COVID-19 coronavirus global emergency can now be described as a pandemic. The UN health agency urged countries worldwide to "double-down" on their efforts to curtail the spread of the infectious disease that has swept into at least 114 countries and killed over 4,000 people in less than three months.

"WHO has been assessing this outbreak around the clock, and we're deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and the alarming levels of inaction. We have therefore made the assessment that Covid-19 can be characterized by "pandemic," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press conference in Geneva, Switzerland.

What is a pandemic?

A pandemic refers to the unchecked spread of disease across many geographies (Credit: www.utsouthwestern.edu)

A viral illness usually starts as an "outbreak." This refers to a large number of people in one area getting infected within a short period of time. For example, the series of measles cases in the US in 2019 was considered an outbreak. If the disease continues to spread extensively, it is termed an "epidemic." According to the WHO, an epidemic is "the occurrence in a community or region of cases of an illness ... clearly in excess of normal expectancy."

However, the rapid global spread of the COVID-19 — which began as an outbreak with 41 identified cases in Wuhan, China — has clearly gone far beyond the local community and region, necessitating the "pandemic" declaration. Scary as it sounds, a pandemic is a loosely-defined term that does not necessarily predict a severely dire outcome. The WHO usually declares a pandemic when a new virus, for which people do not have immunity, spreads around the world beyond expectations.

Dr. Nathalie MacDermott, National Institute for Health Research academic clinical lecturer at King's College London, says: "The change of term does not alter anything practically as the world has been advised for the last few weeks to prepare for a potential pandemic, which has hopefully been taken seriously by all countries. The use of this term, however, highlights the importance of countries throughout the world working cooperatively and openly with one another and coming together as a united front in our efforts to bring this situation under control."

How is the world stepping up to the WHO's call for action?

While governments and corporations worldwide had been taking measures to curb the COVID-19 spread, WHO's declaration of it as a pandemic has elevated the urgency further. Italy, which has reported 10,000 COVID 19 cases — the worst outbreak outside of China — including 1000 deaths, has imposed severe travel restrictions and banned all public gatherings. All sporting events - including football matches - have been suspended and schools and universities shuttered until April 3.

Spain, which has reported over 4,000 cases, has declared a national state of emergency. All schools and universities have been closed until early April. Particularly hard hit is the Catalonian region, where four towns are on mandatory lockdown. All businesses except for thous selling food or essential good, as well as gyms and nightclubs, have also been shut down. The Madrid region, the epicenter of almost half of the country's COVID-19 cases, is taking similar measures and closing all restaurants, bars, and shops starting Saturday, March 14, 2020. Only supermarkets and pharmacies will be allowed to remain open.

Similar measures are being taken in the US. Shortly after the WHO declaration, President Trump imposed a 30-day ban on incoming flights from all European cities except Britain. He also declared a national emergency on Friday, March 13, 2020, and promised to free up as much as $50 billion towards fighting the spread of the virus. The US government is also in the process of approving a bill to provide free testing for all, paid sick leave, and unemployment insurance for those afflicted with the virus as well as increased Medicaid funding for local health care systems.

Most professional sports leagues, including the NBA, NCAA, NHL, and MLB, have either postponed or suspended their seasons indefinitely. A large number of universities across the nation have closed and moved classes online for the rest of the school year. At least a dozen states, including —Ohio, Maryland, New Mexico, Michigan, West Virginia, Virginia, Louisiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Washington, and Alabama —have ordered all schools closed until the end of March or longer. Large retailers, including Apple Inc, Urban Outfitters, are shuttering all stores, while others like Walmart, are cutting store hours. Meanwhile, cities and towns across the nation are imposing a ban on large public gatherings, including concerts, and are also urging citizens to limit private events to less than 100 guests.

What precautions can I take?

The COVID-19, a new strain of the coronavirus, first surfaced in Wuhan, China in December 2019 (Credit: CDC.gov)

Experts assert that simple precautions are still the key to avoiding the infection. Wash your hands, including your nail tips, frequently, and thoroughly, with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoiding touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with your hands and staying away from people displaying flu-like symptoms. Those experiencing any of the symptoms associated with the virus are advised to cover their coughs and sneezes with their inner elbows. Most importantly, however, they should stay away from school, work, or any public area where they risk infecting others.

Given the unprecedented nature of the virus' spread, the situation is certainly not one to be taken lightly. However, the concerted efforts from government officials, corporations, and individuals, we are optimistic that the COVID-19 pandemic will soon be contained.

Stay strong, stay healthy. We are all in this together!

