World Leaders Take Precautionary Measures To Curb The Spread Of The New Coronavirus

Electron microscope images of the new coronavirus (blue) which is infecting people worldwide (Credit: NIAID-RML)

Despite the extreme quarantine measures taken by Chinese officials to stem the spread of the 2019-nCoV, or Wuhan virus, the infectious, flu-like affliction continues to spread worldwide at an unprecedented rate. As of March 2, 2020, there are more than 90,000 reported cases in at least 53 countries, with more than 3,000 deaths globally.

This is a sharp increase from the 7,711 instances of the virus, including 200 deaths, in China, and the 100 cases reported in 19 countries worldwide, just four weeks ago. To prevent the disease from becoming a pandemic, nations worldwide are imposing strict measures such as travel restrictions and school closures. Here are a few that went into effect over the past week.

United States

In two back-to-back televised press conferences on February 27, 2020, and February 29, 2020, President Donald Trump and other health experts assured Americans that the risk of contracting the disease was still extremely low in the US. They urged citizens not to panic and continue with their day-to-day lives. The US leader also assured Americans that he would devote all the resources necessary to curtail the spread of the infection, which has so far afflicted 22 residents, five has succumbed to the virus. "We'll spend whatever is appropriate. Hopefully, we won't have to spend so much because we really think that we've done a great job in keeping it down to a minimum," the President said.

The US leader also appointed Vice President Michael Pence to oversee the effort to fight the affliction. "Mike will be working with the professionals, doctors, and everybody else that is working. The team is brilliant. I spent a lot of time with the team the last couple weeks," he said. "But they are brilliant, and we're doing really well, and Mike is going to be in charge, and Mike will report back to me. But he has a certain talent for this."

Meanwhile, the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is urging Americans to avoid nonessential travel to countries most impacted by the outbreak. These include China, South Korea, Iran, and Italy.

Countries worldwide are taking precautionary measures to stop the spread of the Wuhan virus (Credit Statista/CC-By-SA 2.0)

South Korea

South Korea is grappling with the largest outbreak of the coronavirus, outside of China. As of February 29, 2020, the country has reported 3,150 cases with 17 deaths. To prevent the further spread of the virus, any suspected patient caught breaking the mandated quarantine would face up to a year in prison or up to 10 million won ($8,200) fine. Health officials are also urging individuals who have come within 2 meters of a symptomatic coronavirus patient to stay home for two weeks, to self-quarantine. Those who comply will be provided financial assistance to compensate for lost wages.

Though most of the cases are in the capital city of Seoul, Daegu, and the neighboring North Gyeongsang province, the country's leaders are urging all citizens to stay indoors as much as possible. The country's leaders also made a decision to keep all schools closed and postponed the new school term, which was scheduled to begin at the beginning of March, by another three weeks.

Iran

Iran, which is has reported 593 cases, including 43 people — the highest outside Asia — is urging locals to stay at home and to avoid mass gatherings — even funerals for coronavirus victims. The authorities also imposed a ban on members of the public visiting patients at hospitals across the country. "The safest place is our homes and our cities," Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said in a televised address. "We have to reduce our visits, even attending to funerals, and of course, those people who are mourning will feel guilty if they find that their ceremony causes the disease to spread."

Italy

Italy ir reporting hundreds of confirmed cases of the Wuhan virus in Italy (red) and many more are suspected (blue) (Credit: Night Lantern / CC BY-SA 4.0/ Creativecommons.org)

Italy, which has reported 400 cases, including 12 deaths related to the coronavirus, has cordoned off eleven towns and villages in Lombardy, the region around Milan, and Veneto, which includes Venice, where most of the infections were reported. The estimated 100,000 residents have been asked to remain in their homes for about two weeks as the authorities scramble to contain the spread. They have also banned people from entering or leaving the affected areas, suspended public events, and closed attractions such as museums to the public.

Japan

Japan, which has more than 910 cases, including 705 from a quarantined cruise ship and eighth deaths, has not seen a considerable increase in cases yet. Nevertheless, the country's Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is not taking any chances. On February 27, he asked the country's elementary, middle, and high schools close effective immediately and remain shut until spring holidays begin in late March. While the timing, which coincides with the end for the country's school year and final examinations, is unfortunate, the country's leader believes it is better to err on the side of caution.

"The coming week or two is an extremely important time," Abe said. "This is to prioritize the health and safety of the children and take precautions to avoid the risk of possible large-scale infections for many children and teachers who gather and spend hours together every day."

China

The number of daily new cases of the Wuhan virus are declining in China (Credit: Forbes/Statista/CC -by-SA/2.0)

While the spread of the disease worldwide is undoubtedly concerning, things are starting to calm down slightly in mainland China, from where coronavirus originated. Since a massive spike in mid-February, the number of new cases being reported daily has stayed in the hundreds rather than the thousands being reported earlier. This is good news for the millions of Chinese residents who are gradually being allowed to resume their normal lives after being quarantined for several months. More importantly, it indicates that with the right precautionary measures, like the ones being undertaken by countries worldwide, the spread of the disease can be effectively halted.

Should I be concerned?

The Centers for Disease Control maintains that the risk of contracting the new coronavirus remains relatively low unless you have been or are in contact with someone that has recently traveled to a country or area that has experienced a large outbreak. Additionally, thus far, at least, the virus only proves fatal to about 2 percent of those infected with the risks increasing significantly for patients of older age. Infectious experts believe the numbers overall fatality numbers could be even lower because of the possibility of thousands of undetected infections around the world, many of them mild or even asymptomatic.

What symptoms should I be looking out for?

Typical symptoms of the Wuhan virus (Credit: Mikael Häggström, M.D/[CC0)

The symptoms of the Wuhan virus are similar to those experienced when afflicted with the flu. They include fever, cough, fatigue, muscle pain, and shortness of breath. Some victims have also experienced severe headaches and diarrhea.

There is no specific treatment currently available for those infected with the new coronavirus. However, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) maintains that, if diagnosed on time, most people will recover on their own by simply resting and taking commonly-available cold medication to relieve symptoms. Additionally, the disease's most severe cases have thus far been restricted to the elderly or those with preexisting respiratory illness.

When will the Wuhan virus vaccine be available?

Scientists worldwide are scrambling to create an effective vaccine against the new coronavirus. However, Peter Marks, the director of the US Federal Drug Administration's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, warns that it will take a few months before one is ready and even more time to ensure that it is safe for the public. He is, however, cautiously optimistic about the possibility that medication used for previous coronavirus strains may also help cure the recent outbreak. The scientists

How can I remain healthy?

Simple measures like covering your cough and staying away from people who are risk can help stop the spread of the Wuhan virus (Credit: CDC.gov)

Though scientists are not entirely sure how this virus is spreading, coronaviruses typically pass through droplets containing large particles that can only be suspended in the air for three to six feet before dissipating. Hence, they recommend taking simple precautions, like washing hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoiding touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with your hands, and staying away from people displaying flu-like symptoms. Those experiencing any of the symptoms associated with the virus are advised to cover their coughs and sneezes with their inner elbows. Most importantly, however, they should stay away from school, work, or any public area where they have the risk of infecting others.

Resources: marketwatch.com, CNN.com, BBC.com, Guardian.com