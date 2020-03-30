April Fools' Day is celebrated annually on April 1 (Credit: cleaninggenie.net)

Looking for a fun idea to pass time during this COVID-19 pandemic hiatus? Then you will be thrilled to know that Wednesday is April Fools' Day, which means that you can get away with a light-hearted prank, or two, without getting into trouble!

The origin of this fun holiday, which is celebrated annually on April 1, is unclear. Some believe it started in 1582 after the world transitioned from the Julian calendar, which ushered in the New Year on March 25, to the current Gregorian calendar. Those unaware of, or refusing to accept, the new January 1 start date were played tricks upon at the end of March. Others maintain that the holiday began as a joyful way to welcome spring.

Regardless of how it started, April Fools' Day has since become a popular custom that is celebrated worldwide by both individuals and corporations. Here are some hilarious tricks that have kept people fooled for hours, and sometimes even months, on end!

Virgin Australia's canine crew

Virgin Airlines is well-known for its fun April Fools' pranks. One of the most heartwarming ones was in 2017 when the company announced the introduction of its new flight crew members — a team of adorable dogs. The believable video, released on March 31, showed the well-trained canines greeting and, in some cases, shaking hands with passengers as they entered the aircraft, keeping them company during the flight, and even saving their spots in long bathroom lines!

Cup Noodles headphones? Yum!

HyperX Cup MIX-IN was an April Fools' hoax from Nissin Cup Noodles and HyperX (Credit: Nissin Foods)

In 2019, Japan's Nissin Cup Noodles and high-performance product manufacturer, HyperX introduced a radical set of headphones. Geared for music fans, gamers and noodle fans, the the HyperX Cup MIX-IN was specially designed to provide the ultimate sensorial experience while eating Cup Noodles. To create a seamless experience for gaming fans, the headphones came with a detachable noise-canceling Microphork™ which allowed gamer to enjoy their Cup Noodles, without irritating teammates with "slurping" sounds.

"Staying ahead of trends and infusing innovation into what we offer from Cup Noodles are at the core of what our company was founded on," said Jaclyn Park, Vice President of Marketing, Nissin Foods USA. "We are always looking for ways to elevate our fans' experience with Cup Noodles through unexpected and fun ideas, so when HyperX wanted to collaborate, we knew this was an opportunity to give everyone from music lovers to gamers a unique Cup Noodles experience they never imagined."

Eager fans hoping to purchase the limited edition devices online, found they were "sold-out," before realizing that the press release was dated April 1!

Chegg Osmosis Learning Pillow

American online textbook rental company Chegg unveiled a memory foam learning pillow that transfers knowledge into the brain while the person sleeps. All he/she has to do is place the required textbook(s) underneath while snoozing. While that would have been every student's dream, it was, of course, just a clever prank for 2017 April Fools' Day.

BBC's Flying Penguins

As we all know, penguins are flightless aquatic birds. However, if a reputable media company like the British Broadcasting Corporation reports a colony of flying Adelie penguins at Antarctica's St. George Island, and even releases a video as proof, you'd probably believe it! The only catch? The exciting discovery was announced on April 1, 2008!

Be sure to let us know how you pranked or were pranked on April Fools' Day by writing your comments below

Resources: www.theverge.com, wikipedia.org, Nissinfoods