Joe Biden And Bernie Sanders Emerge As Front-Runners On Super Tuesday

14 states and US territory American Samoa held primary presidential elections and caucuses on March 3, 2020

March 3, 2020 marked the most significant day of voting in the Democratic Party's 2020 presidential nomination fight. Also known as Super Tuesday, it was the day when 14 states and one US territory (American Samoa) held primary elections and caucuses. The results provided the first real indication of the likely Democratic nominee for the November elections against incumbent Republican nominee, President Donald Trump.

The participating states, which spanned across the country, from California to Maine and included the largely Democratic Massachusetts, and the traditionally Republican Texas, accounted for 1,357 of of the 1,991 delegates needed to clinch the nomination. California's decision to move up its primary — traditionally held in June — to Super Tuesday was particularly important given that the country's most populous state accounts for 415, or 20 percent, of the delegates needed to win the Democratic presidential ticket.

Former Vice President Joe Biden won a majority of the delegates on Super Tuesday (Credit: Michael Stokes / CC BY-SA 2.0/ Creativecommons.org)

Mr. Joe Biden emerged as the clear winner of the Super Tuesday polls. The former US Vice President won in nine states, including Massachusetts, Minnesota, Virginia, Alabama, North Carolina, Tennessee, Arkansas Oklahoma, and Texas. Meanwhile, Mr. Bernie Sanders managed to score decisive victories in four states — his home state of Vermont, Utah, Colorado, and the all-important California.

While winning the citizen vote is essential, it is not the only thing that matters to clinch the US Presidential nomination. The candidates also have to garner a majority vote from the pledged delegates — the people selected to represent the voters at the Democratic convention in July, where the 2020 Presidential nominee will be decided.

The number of delegates in each states

Each state is allotted a certain number of delegates based on a formula of population and weight in the Democratic Party. This means that in traditionally Democratic-leading states like California have more delegates up for grabs than Republican-leaning ones of a similar size. The state parties then award delegates to the candidates based on the votes they receive. To ensure the voters' choice is respected most states and districts require the pledged delegates have obtained at least 15 percent popular votes of the primary or caucus. The first candidate to get a majority of the 3,979 delegates, — 1,991 — wins the nomination.

Mr. Joe Biden took the lead with 408 delegate votes, bringing the former Vice President's total — those from previous primaries — to 501. Mr. Bernie Sanders meanwhile garnered 344 delegates, bringing his total to 438. While the final delegate count from California will not be available for a few weeks, the overall results are not expected to change.

As had been hoped the results helped narrow the field of candidates. On March 4, 2020, former New York City Mayor, Michael Bloomerberg who garnered just 46 delegates, followed Pete Buttedige and Amy Klobuchar's lead and dropped out of the race. On March 5, 2020, Senator Elizabeth Warren, who came in fourth with 26 delegates, announced she was ending her campaign as well.

If a clear candidate does not emerge by July, the Democrat nominee will be decided by superdelegates (Credit: frontloading.blogspot.com)

With a majority of states planning to stage their primary elections and caucuses within the next few weeks, it is possible that either Mr. Biden or Mr. Sanders will be able the obtain the 1,991 pledged delegates to clinch the nomination. If neither manages to win a supermajority, the decision to select the 2020 Democratic nominee will be in the hands of 771 superdelegates — current or former elected officials and party leaders — who are not bound by the votes from the primary election and are free to select the candidate of their choice for the presidential nomination. Regardless of what happens, the next few weeks are going to be extremly interesting so stay tuned!

Resources: Vox.com, CNN.com, Washingtonpost.com, NPR.org