Robots Help Japanese Students "Attend" Graduation Ceremony

Officials of the Business Breakthrough University used avatar robots to allow students to experience graduation (Credit; BBT University)

Japan has always been at the forefront of robotic technology. Over the years, the androids have been deployed to work in banks, run hotels, and even serve as personal assistants to the elderly. Now, in what is being hailed as an "industry first" a Tokyo University has used avatar robots to enable students to "attend" their graduation ceremony without leaving the comfort of their homes.

Graduating students from all over the world logged in via video-conference platform Zoom (Credit: BBT University)

Professor Shugo Yanaka, Dean of Global Business Administration at the Business Breakthrough University (BBT) came up with the brilliant idea after the coronavirus pandemic forced them to rethink their in-person spring graduation ceremony. He told Euronews Living, “We knew that there were lots of students who would like to attend the graduation ceremony but wouldn't be able to do so due to Coronavirus concern. I suddenly came up with an idea of Avatar Graduation Ceremony.”

The graduating students's face was displayed on the digital tablet attached to the robot's head (BBT University)

The event, which took place at Tokyo's Hotel Grand Palace on March 28, 2020, started with an uplifting commencement speech by university president Kenichi Omae to students attending via video-conference platform Zoom. Then began the virtual graduation ceremony,

Each time a student's name was called by a moderator, one of the two remotely operated "Newme" avatar robots dressed in graduation caps and gowns, motored to the podium to accept the diploma from Mr. Omae. The graduate's face, which appeared on the digital tablet attached to each Newme's head, allowed the students to experience the event and hear the handful of school staff in attendance clap and and shout-out “congratulations!” Once Ohmae had placed the certificate on a rack mounted robot's midsection, the avatar robots posed next to him for an official graduation photo.

Each student "posed" for a photo with the university's president (BBT University)

Following the groundbreaking event, a graduate graduate of BBT University who avatared in "newme" said, "When I enrolled, I never thought I would operate my avatar and attend the graduation ceremony. However, receiving a diploma in public is a novel experience. "

Once the COVID-19 pandemic is over, newme avatar robot creator, ANA holdings has big plans for the android. It plans to deploy the slim 1.5 meter tall machine to "travel" to destinations worldwide on behalf of humans. They believe it will enable business people to attend meetings without leaving home, allow those with mobility issues to go on vacation, and enable doctors to critically ill patients in remote places such as Antarctica or on the space station. The robots could even enable experts to access disaster-stricken areas or war zones without endangering themselves.

