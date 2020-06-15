The Northern Hemisphere Summer Will Begin On June 20 With The Longest Day Of The Year!

June 20, 2020, is the astronomical start of Summer (Credit: manorhousebuilders.com)

With the days getting increasingly longer and warmer the Northern Hemisphere summer may seem to be well on its way. However, though the meteorological season, which evenly splits the 12 months of the year into four seasons, started on June 1, 2020, the astronomical summer will not begin until June 20, 2020. Called summer solstice, it is the day when the North Pole is most inclined towards the Sun, allowing residents of the Northern Hemisphere, to enjoy the longest day (and shortest night) of the year. Conversely, Southern Hemisphere residents will celebrate the astronomical start of winter, or winter solstice, with the shortest day (and longest night) of 2020.

Though the celebrations extend throughout the day, the solstice technically occurs at a single point in time — when the Sun is right over the Tropic of Cancer, its farthest northerly position in the sky. In 2020, this will occur at 5:43 pm ET (2:43 pm PT). Interestingly, the longest day of the year does not coincide with the earliest sunrise or latest sunset of the year. Those will take place a week before and a week after the solstice, respectively. The mismatch is due to our planet's elliptical orbit, which causes it to travel at different speeds – fastest when it's closest to the Sun and slowest when farthest away, as is the case currently. Earth's velocity around its axis, on the other hand, remains constant throughout the year. The difference in orbital motion and rotation determines the exact sunrise and sunset times.

The northern hemisphere summer solstice occurs when the sun is at its farthest northerly point in the sky (Credit: Farmersalmanac.com)

While all countries north of the equator will enjoy at least 12 hours of daylight, many will get even more. The residents of the beautiful city of San Francisco, CA, will bask in over 14 hours of sunshine, while the folks in London, UK, will enjoy just over 18 hours. Stockholm will experience 21 hours of light and the Arctic Circle, a full 24-hours!

The summer solstice is usually observed with numerous public events worldwide. One of the oldest and most revered celebrations takes place at Stonehenge in Wiltshire, England. Though its exact purpose is a mystery, the Neolithic stone circle built in three phases between 3000 BC and 1600 BC is designed to align with the midsummer sunrise and midwinter sunset. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on large gatherings, visitors will not be able to access the site this year. To make up for the disappointment, English Heritage — the non-profit responsible for maintaining historic sites across the UK— plans to live stream of the sunrise and sunset from Stonehenge.

Observing the sunrise at Stonehenge is a popular summer solstice tradition (Credit: Andrew Dunn/ CC-BY-SA- 2.0/Wikipedia Commons)

Stonehenge director Nichola Tasker said, "We hope that our live stream offers an alternative opportunity for people near and far to connect with this spiritual place at such a special time of year, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back next year. We know how strong the draw to come is for some people, but I would take this opportunity to say please do not travel to Stonehenge this summer solstice, but watch it online instead."

The coastal city of Santa Barbara, CA, which usually hosts a three-day Summer Solstice celebration with elaborate parades, is also taking this year's festival online. The two-day event, which starts on June 19, 2020, features a host of fun festivities, including solstice-related films and documentaries, interviews with special guests, and even a virtual dance party and parade! Has your town or city planned an online summer solstice event? Be sure to let us know by adding your comments below.

Resources: abcactionnews.com, newminer.com, wikipedia.com