Air Travel Enthusiasts Line Up To "Fly To Nowhere"

On August 8, 2020, Taiwan's EVA Air invited travel-hungry passengers to a scenic tour of Taiwan and Japan (Credit: Eva Air Sanrio)

In a normal world, boarding an airplane that circles in the air for a few hours before returning to the same airport would have been considered laughable. However, in the COVID-19 pandemic era, where international travel has ground to a halt, "flights to nowhere," or "scenic flights," are becoming increasingly popular with homebound consumers eager to get on an airplane.

Taiwan's Sonshahn Airport was one of the first places to offer this unique excursion. In June 2020, faced with an over 60 percent drop in passengers, officials of the newly-renovated airport teamed up with Eva Air and China Airlines to offer consumers a virtual flight. Residents interested in the "pretend to go abroad" experience could sign up for a chance to win one of 90 daily tickets that were allocated by raffle. Winners of the three half-day tours, which took place on July 2, 4, and 7, 2020, were treated to a full airport experience, including clearing immigration, checking-in, and boarding the airplanes. Though the airplanes never took off the ground, the idea was incredibly popular, with more than 7,000 people vying for a chance to be one of the first to experience the new airport facilities.

The endeavor's success inspired Eva Air to organize a special flight to celebrate Father's Day on August 8, 2020. The 2-hour 45-minute flight aboard a"Hello Kitty" themed airplane took passengers on a sightseeing tour of the northeastern corner of Taiwan, and the western end of the Ryukyu Islands in Japan. It included free Wi-Fi text messaging service onboard and a gourmet meal designed by Michelin three-star chef Motokazu Nakamura. As you may have guessed, this luxury did not come cheap, costing each passenger 5,288 yuan ($780), with the option of upgrading to business class for another 1,000 yuan ($146).

"Due to the global epidemic, the international tourism market has been temporarily closed for more than half a year, and the public's "I really want to go abroad" are becoming more and more intense. To satisfy passengers' desire to go abroad, EVA Air specially selected the special flight EVA Air 'New Experience of Going Abroad,'" the company said in a statement at the time.

Japan's First Airlines, meanwhile, offered travel-hungry individuals an affordable way to visit New York, Rome, and Paris aboard their airplanes without leaving the ground. For a mere $60, passengers could enjoy a life-like virtual reality experience to these world-class cities all while enjoying a destination-themed meal service. The best part? They were home in time for dinner.

Qantas Airlines' "flight to nowhere," which was announced on September 22, 2020, and sold out in 10 minutes, offers passengers a scenic tour over Australia. The seven-hour flight, which will take off from and land in Sydney, ranged in price from 787 to 3,787 Australian dollars, or about $575 to $2,765. It will take passengers around Australia, flying over the Northern Territory, Queensland, and New South Wales. The airline also reintroduced it immensely popular sightseeing flights to Antarctica that allow passengers to enjoy the various view of the continent from the skies.

"So many of our frequent fliers are used to being on a plane every other week and have been telling us they miss the experience of flying as much as the destinations themselves," Alan Joyce, the chief executive of Qantas Airlines, said in a statement this week when that airline announced its seven-hour flight in October that would depart and land in Sydney.

Residents craving Singapore Airlines' in-flight meals will be able to have it delivered to their homes (Credit; Singapore Airlines)

Singapore Airlines, which had earlier contemplated introducing their version of flights to nowhere, dropped the idea on September 29, 2020. Instead, the company announced several fun initiatives that would allow passengers to experience the airline's world-famous hospitality without leaving the ground. Customers missing the airplane experience will be able to purchase a ticket dine inside one of the airlines' A-380 planes parked at Changi Airport on October 24 and 25, 2020.

Those interested in getting a "behind-the-scenes" peek at the airlines will get a rare chance to tour the SIA Training Centre on Nov 21, 22, 28, and 29, 2020. Visitors will be allowed to participate in craft activities, buy in-flight meals and for a slightly extra cost, even try out out the flight simulator that pilots use for training. Also available will be an add on option for kids to experience life as a cabin crew member. Those missing the airlines' award-winning food can recreate SIA's in-flight dining experience at home by ordering a special meal, complete with champagne, created by a panel of the airline's international chefs.

Strange as the offerings may seem, they are proving to be a win-win for both customers who yearning to travel and airlines that are struggling to keep afloat during these difficult times.

