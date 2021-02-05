Smithsonian's National Zoo Giant Pandas And Other Animals Enjoy The Snow

Mei Xiang and Tian Tian enjoyed the fresh snow in Washington DC (Credit: Smithsonian's National Zoo/YouTube screen capture)

This week's severe winter storm, which dumped record amounts of snow in the mid-Atlantic and the Northeast, had most residents scrambling for the safety and warmth of their homes. However, the animals at the Smithsonian's National Zoo were not going to let Washington DC's first significant snowfall in two years go to waste.

The zoo's adult giant pandas — 22-year-old Mei Xiang and 23-year-old Tian Tian — were the first to venture out to frolic in the fresh powder. In a video released by officials on February 1, 2021, the two are seen sliding downhill, doing somersaults, and just having a good time playing in the icy precipitation.

Tian Tian ventured out on his own the following day and joyfully rolled around the snow with a ball. Zoo officials say Xiao Qi Ji, the latest addition to the giant panda family, also ventured out to experience his first snowfall. However, the five-month-old cub did not seem to enjoy the frosty weather and lasted for only about five minutes before scampering back to his warm shelter.

On loan from the Chinese government since 2000, Mei Xiang and Tian Tian were scheduled to be returned to China at the end of 2020. However, the National Zoo obtained an extension to retain the iconic giant pandas in Washington DC, until December 2023. At that time, they, along with baby Xiao Qi Ji, will leave for the Wolong National Nature Reserve in China's Sichuan Province.

The giant pandas were not the only National Zoo residents to enjoy the almost 3 inches of fresh snow. Female red pandas Asa and Chris-Anne also had fun foraging for the fresh blueberries sprinkled around their habitat by the zookeepers.

Native to high altitude bamboo forests in Asia, red pandas are neither bears nor raccoons — who they closely resemble. Instead, they belong to their own family, Ailuridae. The adorable creatures' population in the wild has declined by about 50 percent over the past two decades due to habitat loss caused by logging and human development. They are currently on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's "endangered” list.

Though the zoo's guinea pigs did not venture out of their warm abode, they did enjoy a special icy enrichment meal — snowman infused with fruit juice and decorated with slivers of some of their favorite vegetables! If the video is any indication, the animals thoroughly enjoyed the unexpected treat.

Resources: Smithsonianmag.com, nationalzoo.si.edu

5 Comments
  • alpha_dirt
    alpha_dirtFriday, February 5, 2021 at 10:33 am
    This is sooooooooooooo cute
    • nreadingrocks
      nreadingrocksFriday, February 5, 2021 at 10:28 am
      Aw.......this is SUPER DUPER Cute! I feel like cuddling them, looks like they enjoy snow, too!!!!
      • fudge77
        fudge77Friday, February 5, 2021 at 10:16 am
        How adorable
        • crimson_flare
          crimson_flareFriday, February 5, 2021 at 10:13 am
          Omg so cute! 😊❤️
          • brave_girl007
            brave_girl007Friday, February 5, 2021 at 10:12 am
            OMG so cute!

