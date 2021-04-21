NASA'S Ingenuity Helicopter Completes Historic Test Flight On Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter completed its first flight on Mars on April 19, 2021 (Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

NASA made history on April 19, 2021, by conducting the first controlled flight of an aircraft on another planet. In what is being described as a "Wright brothers moment," the tissue-box-sized Ingenuity gradually ascended to an altitude of 9.8 feet (3 meters) above the surface of Mars, hovered for 30 seconds, before gracefully descending to land on its four legs.

Though the monumental flight occurred at 3:34 a.m. EDT, it took about 4 hours for theJet Propulsion Lab (JPL) scientists to obtain the data and images — beamed from the Mars Perseverance rover to NASA's Deep Space Network (DSN) — confirming its success.

“Like the Wright brothers at Kitty Hawk, we know that our time to make a difference at Jezero Crater on Mars is not yet over,” MiMi Aung, Ingenuity’s lead engineer, said. “This is just the first great flight.”

The historic flight lasted just 30 seconds (Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

As an homage to Wilbur and Orville Wright, the two bothers who conducted the first controlled aircraft flight on Earth in 1903, NASA named the airfield Ingenuity from which lifted off the "Wright Brothers Field." The tiny helicopter also carries a small swatch of fabric taken from one of the wings of the aircraft flown by the brothers more than 117 years ago.

Ingenuity traveled to Mars by hitching a ride with the Perseverance rover. The tiny helicopter was nestled up sideways under the rover's belly with a cover to protect it from debris during the landing. Ingenuity's first milestone was reached on April 6, 2021, about 6 weeks after Perseverance reached the Red Planet, when it was gently dropped on the surface and left to fend for itself in the alien world. The tiny aircraft had to rely on its solar-powered battery to run a vital heater to protect its unshielded electrical components from freezing and cracking during the bitterly cold Martian night — when temperatures can plunge as low as minus 195 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 125 degrees Celsius).

"This is the first time that Ingenuity has been on its own on the surface of Mars," Aung said. "But we now have confirmation that we have the right insulation, the right heaters, and enough energy in its battery to survive the cold night, which is a big win for the team."

Ingenuity took 6 years to develop and cost $85 million (Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

The 4lbs (1.8 kilograms) and 19 inch tall, Ingenuity is fitted with two sets of rotor blades, which can spin at 3000 rotations a minute — about ten times the speed of helicopters on Earth. The lightweight and rapid pace are essential for the aircraft to fly in a thin Mars atmosphere, which is estimated to be just one percent of that of Earth. “To make it fly at that low atmospheric density, we had to scrutinize everything, make it as light as possible while being as strong and as powerful as it can possibly be,” Aung said. Since it is impossible for the mission control engineers to send real-time instructions, the fully autonomous Ingenuity is piloted by onboard guidance, navigation, and control systems running algorithms developed by the team at the Jet Propulsion Lab (JPL).

Besides making history, the $85 million aircraft will allow NASA to demonstrate and test technologies to facilitate future robotic and human missions to Mars. Ingenuity is expected to carry out at least five test flights within its 31-day test window. If all goes well, each subsequent flight will become a little longer and more adventurous. “Flight number five could be something as complex as liftoff, fly some distance, pick a new landing site by itself, and land at this site,” promises Joshua Ravich, the helicopter’s mechanical engineering lead at JPL. So, stay tuned for more stunning images and videos of the Red Planet's surface.

