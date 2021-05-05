Rare Dinosaur Fossil Sitting On A Nest Of Eggs Unearthed

An artist's rendition of an oviraptorosaur brooding over its eggs while its partner looks on (Credit: Zhao Chuang, PNSO)

Researchers worldwide are celebrating the discovery of the fossil of an adult oviraptorosaur crouched over a nest of eggs with unhatched babies. The unprecedented discovery confirms scientists' suspicions that the two-legged bird-like dinosaurs were doting parents, who not only incubated their eggs, but also guarded them —at times putting their own lives at risk.

"Dinosaurs preserved on their nests are rare, and so are fossil embryos. This is the first time a non-avian dinosaur has been found, sitting on a nest of eggs that preserve embryos, in a single spectacular specimen," says study co-leader Shundong Bi, a paleontologist at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

The 70 million-year-old fossils belonged to a major subgroup — the Oviraptoridae — which has thus far been only found in Asia. It was recovered from uppermost cretaceous-aged rocks in South China’s Nanxiong Formation, home to the world's largest collection of fossilized dinosaur eggs. Although the oviraptorosaur is missing its skull and part of its vertebrae, its forearms, hind legs, and tail are perfectly preserved.

Even more exciting, at least seven of the two dozen oval-shaped eggs in its nest contain fossilized bones or partial skeletons of the baby dinosaurs in curled positions. The adult's proximity to the eggs and the presence of an almost fully-grown embryo in the nest suggests similar to ts modern bird cousins, the dinosaur was incubating its eggs when it met its untimely death. Before this, some researchers had proposed that the oviraptorids guarded their nests from afar like crocodiles.

The 70-million-year-old fossil of the oviraptorid sitting atop its nest of eggs (Credit: Shundong Bi, Indiana University of Pennsylvania.)

“This kind of discovery—in essence, fossilized behavior—is the rarest of the rare in dinosaurs,” explains team member Dr. Lamanna, a paleontologist at Carnegie Museum of Natural History. “Though a few adult oviraptorids have been found on nests of their eggs before, no embryos have ever been found inside those eggs. In the new specimen, the babies were almost ready to hatch, which tells us beyond a doubt that this oviraptorid had tended its nest for quite a long time. This dinosaur was a caring parent that ultimately gave its life while nurturing its young.”

The researchers, who published their findings in the journal Science Direct on December 16, 2020, also found pebbles inside the dinosaur's stomach. They believe these were gastroliths, or “stomach stones,” rocks deliberately swallowed by the dinosaurs to help them grind and digest their food. Though the stones have been previously found in other dinosaurs, this is the first evidence of them in an oviraptorid and may provide the researchers new insights into the animals' diet.

"It's extraordinary to think how much biological information is captured in just this single fossil. We're going to be learning from this specimen for many years to come," said Xing Xu, a professor at the Chinese Academy of Sciences who co-led the study published in Science Direct in December 2020.

"Big Mama," a fossilized Citipati sitting on a nest of eggs, was the first evidence of the dinosaurs' nurturing habit (Credit: Dinoguy2/CC SA 1.0/ creativecommons.org via Wikimedia Commons)

While this is the first time researchers have found an oviraptorid fossil sitting over fossilized eggs, it is not the first evidence of the dinosaurs protecting their eggs. That honor belongs to "Big Mama," a 75-year-old fossil of a close Oviraptor relative, dubbed Citipati, found in the Gobi Desert in 1994. The researchers believe the ancient creature and its unborn offspring were most likely the victims of a sandstorm or a mudslide.

The massive, ostrich-like bi-pedal oviraptorosaur belonged to the theropod family. The primarily carnivorous dinosaurs thrived during the Cretaceous Period, the third and final period of the Mesozoic Era that extended from 145 to 66 million years ago. Their name —which translates to "egg thief lizards" — stems from the fact that they were initially discovered with what researchers mistook as eggs belonging to Protoceratops, an early horned dinosaur. While scientists later realized the eggs belonged to the oviraptorosaur, the name stuck!

Resources: carnegiemnh.org, CNN.com