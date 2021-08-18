ISS Astronauts Stage The First-Ever Galactic Olympics!

The seven ISS astronauts that participated in the first-ever space Olympic Games (Credit: NASA)

The COVID-delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics ended on August 8, 2021, with a spectacular closing ceremony and a fireworks show. To mark the occasion, the seven astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) organized the first-ever space Olympics. The four events, modeled after classic Summer Games competitions, included fun twists to account for weightlessness.

Team Dragon perform their " synchronized floating" routine (Credit: NASA)

Members of the two teams were selected based on the spacecraft that delivered the astronauts to the ISS. Team Dragon consisted of NASA's Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough, Japan's Aki Hoshide, and Thomas Pesquet from France. Team Soyuz included Russian cosmonauts, Pyotr Dubrov and Oleg Novitsky, and NASA's Mark Vande Hei.

The two-day event held the weekend of August 8, 2021, began with Synchronized "swimming." The lack of water did not seem to faze the competitors. They just performed perfectly choreographed floating routines instead.

Dubrov impressed his fellow astronauts with his no-touch, no floor gymnastic skills (Credit: NASA)

The competitors then tested their tumbling skills with "lack of floor routine" gymnastics. The routines, which included zero gravity flips and somersaults, would have even wowed the world's best gymnast, Simone Biles. Dubrov received extra praise from his fellow astronauts for completing a "floor routine" without touching the space station's walls.

The two teams get ready for the no-handball competition (Credit: NASA)

It was followed up by a four-minute-long game of handball. On Earth, the players typically run across the field and throw balls into their competitor’s goals. However, on the ISS, the ingeniously deemed “no handball" relied on players using their breaths to blow a small ping pong ball through the opposing hatch. Each was guarded by a "goalie." The competition was fierce, especially after rules were changed halfway through the game and allowed body parts above the knee to be used. Shortly before the time ended, Team Soyuz managed to score the only goal.

Astronaut Kimbrough lines up a rubber band shot to its target for 'weightless sharpshooting (Credit: NASA)

The fourth and final event was sharpshooting. The astronauts used large rubber bands to hit the target. This was no easy task, given the lack of gravity and air resistance.

The space Games ended with a symbolic closing ceremony. It mirrored the pass-off of the Olympic Games between Japan and France, the host country of the 2024 Summer Games. Hoshide, representing Japan, handed over a small flag to French astronaut Pesquet. It contained the Olympics symbol on the front and "Paris 2024" on the back.

Hoshide hands over the Olympic flag to French astronaut Pesquet (Credit: NASA)

While this is the first galactic Games, it is not the first time the ISS astronauts have celebrated the Olympics. In 2013, Russian cosmonauts performed a spacewalk with an unlit replica torch to mark the 2014 Sochi summer games. Unlit replica torches were also sent in 1996 and 2000. However, they remained inside the ISS both times.

Resources: Businessinsider.com, Space.com, NASA.gov