The Significance Of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur

By

CCSS 466 Words 3-Minute Listen
Rosh Hashanah celebrates the creation of the world (Credit: Chiplanay/CC0/Pixabay)

Rosh Hashanah, or Jewish New Year, will be celebrated from sundown on September 6, 2021, through sundown on September 8, 2021. The two-day observance, which starts on the first day of Tishrei — the seventh month on the Jewish calendar — commemorates the creation of the world.

It also marks the beginning of the Days of Awe. The 10-day period, which ends with Yom Kippur, is a time to think about the past year and ask for God's forgiveness for any wrongdoing. Rosh Hashanah's exact date, determined by the Hebrew Calendar, varies every year. However, it is almost always in September or October.

Unlike the New Year celebrations we are accustomed to, Rosh Hashanah, which means "head of the year," is a quiet and reflective holiday. Observers attend special synagogue services where they sing songs, listen to readings from holy Jewish texts, and recite prayers from the machzor. The special prayer book is only used during Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.

Sounding the shofar is an important part of Rosh Hashanah (Credit: Jonathunder/CC BY-SA 3.0/ Wikimedia Commons)

Perhaps the most important element of the holiday is the ceremonial sounding of the shofar — a trumpet traditionally made from a ram’s horn. Shofar blowers begin by reciting a collection of holy verses and blessings. They then sound the trumpet in four different sets. A long blast known as tekiah, three short blasts known as shevarim, nine rapid blasts known as teruah, and a very long blast called a gedolah.

Following the religious services, observers return home for a delicious meal, that incorporates many symbolic foods. A round loaf of challah bread represents the circle of life, while apples and honey stand for good health and happiness in the upcoming year.

Yom Kippur

The 10 Days of Awe end with Yom Kippur, or Day of Atonement. This year, the holiday will be observed from sundown on September 15 through sundown on September 16, 2021. Considered the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, it is spent in continuous prayer at the synagogue. Jews do not work or go to school on this day. Many also fast for 25 hours, wear white clothing, and refrain from wearing make-up, perfume, or leather shoes. Yom Kippur ends with a joyous celebration and a breaking of the fast.

Yom Kippur is credited to the prophet Moses. According to Jewish tradition, when the people of Israel left Egypt, they went to Mount Sinai. Moses climbed to the top of the mountain and received two tablets with the Ten Commandments from God. The first commandment told people to only worship God. But when Moses came down the mountain, he found the Israelites worshiping a golden calf. Moses destroyed the tablets in anger. However, after the people made amends for their sins, God forgave them and gave Moses a second set of tablets.

shana tovah u’metukah ( A good and sweet year)!

Resources: History.com, Patch.com, Hfcc.edu, Wikipedia,org

Cite Article

Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

MLA8

Moulin, Emily. “The Significance Of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 31 Aug, 2021, www.dogonews.com/2021/8/31/the-significance-of-rosh-hashanah-and-yom-kippur. Accessed 31 Aug. 2021.

MLA7

Moulin, Emily. “The Significance Of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 31 Aug, 2021, Web. 31 Aug. 2021.

Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

APA

Moulin, E. (2021, August 31). The Significance Of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. Retrieved 2021, August 31, from https://www.dogonews.com/2021/8/31/the-significance-of-rosh-hashanah-and-yom-kippur

Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

Chicago

Moulin, Emily. “The Significance Of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.” DOGOnews. August 31, 2021. Accessed August 31, 2021. https://www.dogonews.com/2021/8/31/the-significance-of-rosh-hashanah-and-yom-kippur.
1 Comment
  • layer
    layer23 minutes
    Wow that that is awesome

    Embed Code

    Copy and Paste the code below to your website or blog.

    By using this widget you agree to the Terms of Use.

    Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

    MLA8

    Moulin, Emily. “The Significance Of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 31 Aug, 2021, www.dogonews.com/2021/8/31/the-significance-of-rosh-hashanah-and-yom-kippur. Accessed 31 Aug. 2021.

    MLA7

    Moulin, Emily. “The Significance Of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 31 Aug, 2021, Web. 31 Aug. 2021.

    Chicago

    Moulin, Emily. “The Significance Of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.” DOGOnews. August 31, 2021. Accessed August 31, 2021. https://www.dogonews.com/2021/8/31/the-significance-of-rosh-hashanah-and-yom-kippur.

    APA

    Moulin, E. (2021, August 31). The Significance Of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. Retrieved 2021, August 31, from https://www.dogonews.com/2021/8/31/the-significance-of-rosh-hashanah-and-yom-kippur

    Popular Articles

    WeekMonthYear

    Learning Activities

    Reading Levels

    Listen to Article

    Language

    Reading Comprehension

    This assignment is not currently available.

    Critical Thinking Challenge

    This assignment is not currently available.

    Vocabulary in Context

    This assignment is not currently available.

    Parts of Speech Quiz

    This assignment will be available shortly.

    Close Reading Quiz

    This assignment is not currently available.

    Vocabulary List

    Name:
    Date:
    amnedcfaltdeeeabcrlroemoatcmesmedteneridmereoisgvnfsesosmoeebcrvasnerppothtecreiterifeecvlwodnsnuuegsgnyoast nmcadtmonnmeeippo kryum