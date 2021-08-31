The Significance Of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur

Rosh Hashanah celebrates the creation of the world (Credit: Chiplanay/CC0/Pixabay)

Rosh Hashanah, or Jewish New Year, will be celebrated from sundown on September 6, 2021, through sundown on September 8, 2021. The two-day observance, which starts on the first day of Tishrei — the seventh month on the Jewish calendar — commemorates the creation of the world.

It also marks the beginning of the Days of Awe. The 10-day period, which ends with Yom Kippur, is a time to think about the past year and ask for God's forgiveness for any wrongdoing. Rosh Hashanah's exact date, determined by the Hebrew Calendar, varies every year. However, it is almost always in September or October.

Unlike the New Year celebrations we are accustomed to, Rosh Hashanah, which means "head of the year," is a quiet and reflective holiday. Observers attend special synagogue services where they sing songs, listen to readings from holy Jewish texts, and recite prayers from the machzor. The special prayer book is only used during Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.

Sounding the shofar is an important part of Rosh Hashanah (Credit: Jonathunder/CC BY-SA 3.0/ Wikimedia Commons)

Perhaps the most important element of the holiday is the ceremonial sounding of the shofar — a trumpet traditionally made from a ram’s horn. Shofar blowers begin by reciting a collection of holy verses and blessings. They then sound the trumpet in four different sets. A long blast known as tekiah, three short blasts known as shevarim, nine rapid blasts known as teruah, and a very long blast called a gedolah.

Following the religious services, observers return home for a delicious meal, that incorporates many symbolic foods. A round loaf of challah bread represents the circle of life, while apples and honey stand for good health and happiness in the upcoming year.

Yom Kippur

The 10 Days of Awe end with Yom Kippur, or Day of Atonement. This year, the holiday will be observed from sundown on September 15 through sundown on September 16, 2021. Considered the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, it is spent in continuous prayer at the synagogue. Jews do not work or go to school on this day. Many also fast for 25 hours, wear white clothing, and refrain from wearing make-up, perfume, or leather shoes. Yom Kippur ends with a joyous celebration and a breaking of the fast.

Yom Kippur is credited to the prophet Moses. According to Jewish tradition, when the people of Israel left Egypt, they went to Mount Sinai. Moses climbed to the top of the mountain and received two tablets with the Ten Commandments from God. The first commandment told people to only worship God. But when Moses came down the mountain, he found the Israelites worshiping a golden calf. Moses destroyed the tablets in anger. However, after the people made amends for their sins, God forgave them and gave Moses a second set of tablets.

shana tovah u’metukah ( A good and sweet year)!

Resources: History.com, Patch.com, Hfcc.edu, Wikipedia,org