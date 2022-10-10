Nicole Mann Makes History As The First Native American Woman In Space

Nicole A Mann is the first Native American woman to launch into space (Credit: NASA)

On October 5, 2022, NASA astronaut Nicole Aunapu Mann became the first Native American woman to launch into space. Mann is also the first woman to command a Space-X Crew Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS). The 45-year-old is a member of the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes.

Mann, along with NASA astronaut Josh Cassada, Japan's Koichi Wakata, and Russia's Anna Kikina, arrived at the ISS on October 6, 2022. Her time in orbit will coincide

The Crew-5 mission team will spend five months at the space laboratory and conduct over 200 new scientific studies. The experiments are designed to prepare for human exploration beyond low-Earth orbit and to benefit life on Earth.

Mann holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering. The California native began her military career with the US Marine Corps in 1999 and completed her flight training in 2001. The Marine Corps colonel flew 47 combat missions in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Mann, who was selected for astronaut training by NASA in 2013, hopes her achievements will encourage other Native American kids to pursue their goals.

"(I hope it) will inspire young Native American children to follow their dreams and realize that some of those barriers that are there or used to be there are being broken down," Mann told BBC. "Anytime we are able to do something that is a first, or wasn't done in the past, it's so important. They have these opportunities."

The accomplished astronaut may not be done breaking barriers. She is among the 18 astronauts selected for NASA's Artemis program, which plans to land a male and a female astronaut on the Moon within the next few years. If selected, Mann will make further history as the first woman to land on the Moon.

