BMW's "Chameleon" Car Can Change Colors With The Touch Of A Button!

The BMW iX Flow is a concept car that can change color on demand (Credit: BMW)

Shoppers pondering over which color car to purchase may want to consider German automaker BMW's new concept car. Unveiled at the January 2022 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, the stylish BMW iX Flow is the world's first color-changing car. The vehicle's exterior can be changed from white to gray to black, and back, with the touch of a button.

The electric SUV's chameleon-like color-changing properties are attained using the E Ink display technology. This is the same application that allows portable e-readers, like the Amazon Kindle, to replicate the look of a printed page.

The project team, led by BMW engineer Stella Clarke, began by converting the 3D shapes of the car panels into 2D forms. They then cut the 2D panels into a series of polygonal shapes that would precisely match the car's contours. Once the paper prototypes had been tested, the team used them to laser cut the E Ink "skin," added the necessary wiring, and carefully stuck each panel to the car's exterior. The vehicle's surface was then clear-coated to protect it from road grit, water, and debris.

The car's surface is covered with an E-Ink skin (Credit: BMW)

The millions of tiny capsules on the E-ink panel surfaces each contain negatively charged white pigments and a positively charged black pigment. A simple phone app programmed to send electrical impulses brings to the surface all the white, the black, or a mix of the two, giving the car body the desired shade.

While some may view the color-changing capability as just a high-tech gimmick, BMW maintains there are many practical benefits of E-ink wrapping cars. Using a white exterior on a hot day could decrease the need for air conditioning. Conversely, a black surface can absorb more heat, lessening the need for heat on chilly days. The technology also helps add a new dimension to car customization. Changing the external appearance at will could also make it easier to find in a crowded parking lot!

The car's color can be changed with a simple phone app (Credit: BMW)

Despite citing all the benefits, BMW is not planning on bringing the radical car to market anytime soon. The cost of E-Ink displays is currently too high for a commercial rollout. But we can only imagine all the design possibilities once the technology is more affordable!

Resources: CNN.com, the verge.com, newatlas.com