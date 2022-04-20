Earth Day 2022: "Invest In Our Planet" For A Brighter Future

Earth Day is celebrated annually on April 22 (Credit: Pikakshay/CC-By-SA-2.O/Pixabay)

On April 22, 2022, over a billion people worldwide will celebrate the 52nd anniversary of Earth Day. The modern environmental movement began on April 22, 1970, when US lawmaker Gaylord Nelson mobilized more than 20 million people to demonstrate support for environmental protection. The Earth Day Network (EDN), which now boasts over 50,000 partners in 195 countries, has led to the passage of landmark environmental laws both in the United States (US) and globally.

They include the Clean Water Act of 1972 and the Endangered Species Act of 1973 in the US, and the Paris Agreement on climate change signed by 150 countries on April 22, 2016. While the various legislative changes have helped, a lot more needs to be done to reverse the impact of careless human behavior on the environment.

Kathleen Rogers, President of Earthday.org, says this year’s theme — Invest in Our Planet — adds two additional imperatives to past campaigns: “The first is to save ourselves from the climate crisis, and the second is to build new green economies in every country so that everyone can share in the benefits from this green revolution. This will only be done if we invest in our planet’s future together."

This year's Earth Day theme urges people to take action to protect the planet (Credit: EarthDay.org)

By "we," Rogers is referring to everyone — governments, businesses, and citizens — to collectively take action. World leaders can be at the forefront of the change by passing legislation to protect and restore our ecosystems, reduce the use of fossil fuels, and promote the development and use of green energy.

Businesses also have immense potential to help reverse global warming. For example, clothing manufacturers can choose fabrics from organic or natural sources or those made from upcycled or recycled materials. Restaurant chains can do their part by seeking out sustainable food sources.

Individuals yield tremendous power in bringing about change. Something as simple as writing a letter to local government officials or a business leader can help. One of the reasons why Senator Nelson was mobilized into taking action in 1970 was the pleas he received from children, most between 8 to ten years old, to take action to restore the planet's health.

We also have the power to invest in the planet through our day-to-day actions. It is estimated that individuals make about 35,000 conscious decisions a day. If we think of each one of these decisions as an opportunity to" invest in the planet," we can collectively help bring about significant change

Smart daily choices can help reverse global warming (Credit: EarthDay.org)

Find something that you use every day, such as your toothbrush or the shoes you wear, and make it a goal to buy it from a sustainable brand or business — whether it uses recyclable materials or donates portions of its profit to environmental organizations. Even small actions such as switching off lights and devices when not in use, biking to school instead of driving, and using reusable water bottles and lunch boxes can make a big difference.

How will you invest in our planet on Earth Day and every day?

Happy Earth Day!

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle!

