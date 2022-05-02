Celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

May is Asian American And Pacific Islander Heritage Month (Credit: nrcs.usad.gov)

May marks the start of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month in the United States. The month-long observation commemorates the histories, cultures, and contributions of AAPI communities to the nation. The broad term includes 50 ethnic groups speaking over 100 languages with roots in more than 40 countries. They include those with connections to China, India, Japan, the Philippines, Vietnam, Korea, and Hawaii.

This year's theme — Advancing Leaders Through Collaboration — highlights the work of AAPI lawmakers. Here are two pioneers who have dedicated their lives to the nation's service.

Patsy Takemoto Mink

Patsy Takemoto Mink, a third-generation Japanese American, overcame gender and racial discrimination to emerge as one of her generation's most powerful US lawmakers. Mink's political career began in 1956 when she became the first Japanese-American woman to be elected to Hawaii’s House of Representatives. In 1964, the now 37-year-old made further history as the first woman of color elected to the US House of Representatives and the first Asian-American woman to serve in Congress.

US lawmaker Patsy Mink dedicated her life to achieving gender and racial equality (Credit: Gwendolyn Mink/ CC-By-SA- 4.0)

During her 24-year tenure in Congress — served in two phases: from 1965 to 1977 and from 1991 to 2002 — Mink fought hard for the rights of immigrants, women, and children. Her most notable achievement was the passage of Title IX of the Educational Amendments Act of 1972. Now called the Patsy T. Mink Equal Opportunity in Education Act, it banned gender discrimination in higher education. The law also stipulated that women and men be provided equal opportunities in college athletics. Before the passing of Title IX, collegiate athletic opportunities were largely reserved for men.

Mink also introduced the first comprehensive Early Childhood Education Act — which provides federal funding for services for children from birth to pre-school.

Mink died at the age of 74 on September 28, 2002, just months before being elected to her 13th Congressional term. She was inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame in 2003 and honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2014.

Kamala Harris

US Vice President takes the oath of office on January 20, 2021 (Credit: Flickr/Public Domain)

Patsy Mink's tireless efforts to achieve gender and racial equality helped blaze the path for Kamala Harris — the nation's first Black, South Asian, and woman vice president. The eldest of two children, Harris was born in Oakland, California, on October 20, 1964, to Shyamala Gopalan, a cancer researcher from India, and Donald Harris, an economist from Jamaica. Though they separated when Harris was seven, her mother, with whom she and her sister lived, embraced both the South Asian and African American cultures.

Ms. Harris began her law career in 1990 as a deputy district attorney in Alameda County, California. From 2004 -to 2010, Harris served as San Francisco's first African American, first South Asian woman, and first female district attorney. In 2017, Harris began her first term as California's first African American and South Asian senator. She was also the first Indian American to serve in the US senate.

The two incredible women have helped clear the way for female empowerment and progress and are great inspirations for young girls of color worldwide.

Happy AAPI Heritage Month!

Resources: USonrace.com, facinghistory.org, the conversation.com, History.com, theyappie.com&