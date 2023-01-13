NASA Pinpoints The Coldest Place On Earth

A remote ridge in the East Antarctic Plateau is the world's coldest place (NASA.gov)

A remote area in Antarctica has been identified as the "coldest place on Earth." According to NASA, the temperatures along a 620-mile-long ridge in the East Antarctic Plateau dipped to a bone-chilling -133.6° F (-92° C) on a clear winter night in 2010. That is several degrees colder than the previous low of -128.6 ° F (-89.2° C) set in 1983 at the Russian Vostok Research Station in East Antarctica.

The quest to discover the world's lowest temperature began in 2010. Researchers from the National Snow and Ice Data Center in Boulder, Colorado, were studying large snow dunes on the East Antarctic Plateau. They noticed cracks in the snow surface between the dunes. The scientists wondered if the cracks resulted from frigid wintertime temperatures that caused the top snow layer to shrink.

To investigate, they examined 32 years of data captured by the Landsat 8 and other weather satellites to find out. They found that temperatures in several valleys in the ridge dipped to -133.6° F (-92° C) on a clear winter night in 2013. This is colder than the previous record of -128.6° F (-89.2° C). set in 1983 at the Russian Vostok Research Station in East Antarctica.

The team, led by Ted Scambos, has a theory on why the temperatures dip so low in the little valleys. When the skies are clear for a few days, heat from the ground radiates into space. This leaves behind a layer of dense, extra-cold air above the surface of the ice. When this thick air flows into the hollows, it becomes trapped and continues to cool even further.

The Antarctica plateau is the coldest place on Earth. But it is not the coldest place permanently inhabited area. That record belongs to Verkhoyansk and Oimekon in northeastern Siberia, which recorded a bone-chilling -90° F (-67.8 ° C) in 1892 and 1933, respectively.

