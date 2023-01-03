World Welcomes 2023 With Spectacular Fireworks Displays

Cities worldwide welcomed 2023 with stunning fireworks and light displays (Credit: Marco Verch Professional/CC-BY-SA-2.0/Flickr)

As is the tradition each year, at midnight on December 31st, 2022, cities and towns worldwide ushered in the new year with elaborate fireworks displays. Here are a few that were particularly noteworthy.

Sydney, Australia

Sydney, Australia, one of the first major cities to welcome the new year, stages two shows annually. The first fireworks display occurs at 9:00 pm. This enables families with young kids and those unable to stay up till midnight to enjoy the festivities early.

The second celebration takes place at midnight. This year, over a million spectators flocked to the city center to admire the almost eight-minute-long colorful display. It featured over 7,000 fireworks launched from the top of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and an additional 2000 from the city's famed Opera House. The $4.76 million extravaganza was broadcast live on television. It was watched by over half a billion people worldwide.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi's New Year's Eve fireworks display and drone show broke four Guinness World Records. Three records were for the spectacular fireworks display that lasted more than 40 minutes. The fourth was for the formation of the largest-ever QR code by the 3,000 drones that lit up the skies in vibrant colors for 20 minutes.

London, England

London ushered in 2023 with Europe's biggest fireworks and drone display. More than 100,000 people braved the dreary wet weather to gather along the Thames Embankment to watch the 12,000 fireworks streak across the sky. The 12-minute show also paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II and honored King Charles III.

International Space Space (ISS)

The seven astronauts aboard the International Space Station celebrated the arrival of 2023 with Santa hats, steamers, and even an adapted Christmas tree. They did not get to see spectacular fireworks. But since the ISS circles the planet every hour and a half, they did witness 16 spectacular sunrises and sunsets on New Year's Eve.

Happy New(s) Year!

