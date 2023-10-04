NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Spacecraft Delivers Asteroid Samples To Earth

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft lending on Bennu to collect samples (Credi: NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona)

NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft successfully sent asteroid Bennu's samples to Earth on September 24, 2023. The capsule carrying the rocks and dust from the space rock entered Earth's atmosphere at around 10:55 AM EDT (7:55am PT). Soon after, it made a picture-perfect landing in the Utah desert.

The mission, which cost over $1 billion, began in September 2016 when the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft was launched to seek out Earth-Trojan asteroids — rocks with stable positions in the Earth’s orbit around the Sun. While the spacecraft was unable to find any, NASA was able to change its path to reach a near-Earth asteroid called Bennu. The 1,614 feet (492 m) wide space rock lies more than 200 million miles from Earth. However, it orbits in such a way that it occasionally swings within 4.6 million miles of our planet.

Bennu's samples are being held in a new clean room at NASA's Johnson Space Center (Credit: NASA.gov)

Bennu is particularly interesting to scientists because it formed in the first 10 million years of our solar system’s history. NASA believes that analyzing a 4.5 billion-year-old asteroid will provide insights into the formation of the Sun and planets. It may even offer clues into how life began on Earth.

But getting to Bennu was no easy task. It took OSIRIS-REx spacecraft two years to get to the asteroid and another two to find a suitable landing spot to gather its sample. But in October 2020, OSIRIS-REx made a quick six-second touchdown on the ancient rock. The spacecraft used its robotic arm to quickly scoop up some surface dust and stones and begin its return journey to Earth.

An artist's rendering shows OSIRIS-APEX kicking up dust so it can study Apophis (Credit: University of Arizona/ CC-BY-SA-2.0)

Upon getting close to Earth, OSIRIS-REx dispatched the capsule with the sample from Benny. The precious material is in a clean room built especially for the samples at NASA's Johnson Space Center. The contents will be examined and shared with researchers worldwide for further study.

Meanwhile, the OSIRIS-Rex is now chasing a near-Earth asteroid named Apophis. The spacecraft will not be able to collect any material this time. That's because its sole collection head was in the capsule with the Bennu sample. But the spacecraft will use its gas thrusters to kick up the surface dust and study it for 18 months. The information collected will give scientists insights into the space rock's composition and properties.

Resources: Space.com, CNN.com, NASA.gov