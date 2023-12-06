By Kavi Dolasia - 209 words

WestJet Airlines surprises individuals with "Christmas Miracles" every year (Credit: WestJet Airlines/ CC-BY-SA-2.0)

Every year, Canada's WestJet Airlines devises a tear-jerking "Christmas Miracle" that provides holiday cheer to unsuspecting individuals. Past "miracles" include surprising passengers with gifts of their choice and delivering care packages to families hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2023, the company focused on "holiday heroes." These are individuals who work in the travel industry. They, therefore, cannot be with their families during the busy holiday period. The video, released on December 1, 2023, features three Vancouver, British Columbia (BC) residents.

Husan Gill (left) reunites with her childhood friend from Prince George (Credit: WestJet Airlines/ CC-BY-SA-2.0)

Ashley Springer drives the city bus. He was reunited with his sister and nephew from New York City. Killian Kampes is a valet at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver. He got a surprise visit from his parents, who live in Ireland. Husan Gill works at the Vancouver International Airport. Her "miracle" was a weekend with her childhood best friend flown in from Prince George, BC.

"This year, our Christmas Miracle campaign acknowledges the many holiday heroes across the travel industry and gives them the best gift of all – time with their loved ones," said Jennifer Callegaro, Director of Marketing.

And WestJet is not done yet. It wants the public to nominate their favorite 'holiday hero," on the airline's website, so they too can experience a "Christmas Miracle."

Resources: TravelpulseCanada.com, westjetmediaroom.com