John McFall Is The World's First Astronaut With A Disability

John McFall is the world's first disabled athlete (Credit: Sebastiaan ter Burg from Utrecht, The Netherlands/ CC BY 2.0/ Wikimedia Commons)

On November 23, 2022, the European Space Agency (ESA) announced its first new class of astronaut trainees in 13 years. The seventeen candidates were selected from a pool of 22,500 applicants. They include five career astronauts, 11 reserve astronauts, and John McFall — the world's first astronaut with a disability.

"It's been quite a whirlwind experience, given that as an amputee, I'd never thought that being an astronaut was a possibility, so excitement was a huge emotion," said McFall.

McFall lost his right leg in a motorcycle crash when he was just 19 years old. However, the determined teenager refused to let the 'minor" disability slow him down. Upon recovering, McFall used a prosthetic leg to train as a Paralympic sprinter. His numerous awards include a bronze medal at the 2008 Summer Paralympic Games in Beijing, China.

ESA's seventeen astronaut trainees (Credit: ESA.int)

While training, Mcfall also earned a bachelor's and a master's degree in sports science. After retiring from professional running in 2009, he attended the Cardiff University School of Medicine in the UK. McFall now works as a trauma and orthopedic trainee in Southern England, where he lives with his wife and three children.

McFall's selection does not guarantee him a trip to space. The 41-year-old will first have to participate in ESA's Parastronaut Feasibility Project. The three-year-long study aims to explore ways to include people with disabilities in future space missions. If successful, McFall could someday make further history as the first "parastronaut" in space.

Resources: Pbs.org, Smithsonianmag.com, ESA.int.

