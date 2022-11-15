World's Tallest Woman Takes Her First Ever Flight

Rumeysa Gelgi is the "world's tallest living woman" (Credit: Rumeysa Gelgi/Instagram)

Rumeysa Gelgi has held the Guinness World Record for the "world's tallest living woman" since 2021. The 24-year-old, who stands just over 7 feet tall, frequently travels to share her story. However, never on an airplane. She is too tall to fit in a standard airplane seat! But thanks to Turkish Airlines, Gelgi has finally experienced the magic of soaring high above the clouds.

The historic 13-hour journey from Istanbul, Turkey, to San Francisco, California, occurred on September 2022. Besides being tall, Gelgi also suffers from a spinal condition and cannot sit for long periods of time. Turkish Airlines removed six economy seats to accommodate Gelgi's custom stretcher.

Turkish airlines had to remove six economy seats to fit Gelgi's stretcher (Credit: Rumeysa Gelgi/Instagram)

The 24-year-old shared her first flight experience on Instagram a few weeks later. In the photos posted, Gelgi is seen chatting with the airline staff and enjoying a delicious chocolate cake. "This was my first plane ride," she gushed. "But it certainly won't be my last."

Gelgi's remarkable height is the result of Weaver syndrome. The rare genetic condition causes bone overgrowth. People with the affliction are usually very tall. Other symptoms include limited mobility of the joints (such as elbows and ankles) and instability when walking. Thanks to her condition, Gelgi primarily relies on a wheelchair to get around.

Gelgi received VIP treatment on the plane (Credit: Rumeysa Gelgi/ Instagram)

Gelgi's got her first world record in 2014, when she was named the"world's tallest living teenager." In October 2021, she broke the record for the "world's tallest living woman. In May 2023, the Turkish resident garnered three more records. They include, the "largest hands on a female person," the "longest finger on a female person, " and the "longest back on a female person."

Gelgi is the tallest woman alive today. But she is not the tallest woman in recorded history. That honor belongs to Zeng Jinlian of China. At the time of her death in 1982, Jinlian stood an astounding 8 feet, 1 inch tall.

