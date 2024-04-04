By Marcela Bonet - 748 words

Dali, a large cargo ship crashed inot the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Maryland (Credit: US Army Corps of Engineers/ Public Domain)

At around 1:30 a.m. ET on March 26, 2024, a massive container ship struck a crucial support column of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland. The impact of the 95,000-ton ship, called Dali, caused a large section of the bridge to collapse into the Patapsco River, plunging several cars into the water. The collision also shut down one of the busiest ports in the United States.

What happened?

Dali was the size os three football fields (Credit: R.Craig09/ CC-BY-SA 4.0/ Wikimedia Commons)

Dali was on its way to Colombo, Sri Lanka, at the time of the accident. The 948-foot (288-meter) long vessel was making its way out of the harbor when it briefly lost power. This, it appears, caused the boat to lose propulsion and veer off its path. The pilot attempted to move the ship as far left as possible and even called for an anchor. But the boat was too close to the bridge to avert the disaster.

"I lost all steering," he told a dispatcher at the Association of Maryland Pilots shortly before the crash. "Tell them to clear all traffic on the bridge."

Did anyone get injured?

The 22 crew members aboard Dali survived the crash. However, the accident endangered eight construction workers who were fixing potholes on the bridge when the ship struck. According to an eyewitness, all were sitting in their cars break in their cars which plunged into water when the boat hit.

Rescuers managed to save two of them. Two other victims were found dead in their pickup on March 27. The remaining four workers are still missing and presumed dead. Baltimore officials say the death toll would have been higher if Dali's pilot had not sent out the mayday signal. It allowed them to stop all traffic on the bridge.

What has happened since?

Engineers have cleared some of the debris to create temporary pathways for ships to pass through (Credit: US Coast Guard / Public Domain)

A team from the US Navy and US Army Corps of Engineers began the arduous and complicated task of clearing the wreckage on March 30, 2024. To help with the challenging cleanup, they deployed the 191-foot (58 meter) tall Chesapeake 1000, the area's largest floating crane. Seven additional cranes, ten tugboats, and nine barges were also used to help lift and carry the debris. Their most urgent task was to create a temporary channel to resume the flow of boats.

As of April 4, 2024, two temporary pathways have been created to help move goods in out of the busy port. A third channel for larger vessels is in the works and expected to open in the next few days.

Where is the Dali now?

(Credit: National Transportation Safety Board/ Public Domain)

Dali and its crew of 22 remain stuck at the crash scene. The container ship will only be able to return to harbor after enough debris has been cleared and the channel reopened. Meanwhile, the workers onboard are maintaining the boat in a way similar to what they would be doing if they were out to sea.

How will the accident affect the economy?

The Port of Baltimore is among the nation's largest. It handles more cars and trucks than any other port in the US. Shipping companies are currently looking for alternative ports. But the unexpected closure may disrupt supply, leading to higher vehicle prices.

The accident largest impact will be on the local economy. The state's governor, xx. Moore believes closing the port for just a month will result in $28 million in lost business. The jobs of the over 10,000 individuals employed directly by the port and the estimated 140,000 who in businesses associated with port operations, are also in danger.

Additionally, over 30,000 vehicles, including commercial trucks, cross the Key Bridge daily. They will now have to travel through Baltimore or take a significant detour. This will increase both the travel time and the cost of the goods they deliver.

"What we're talking about today is not just about Maryland's economy; this is about the nation's economy," Moore said at a news conference. "The port handles more cars and farm equipment than any other port in this country."

How long will it take to rebuild the Key Bridge?

(Credit: Sonar images of the bridge debris at the bottom of the Patapsco River. (Credit: US Navy/ Public Domain)

Rebuilding the Key Bridge will be both time consuming and expensive. Experts believe it to take anywhere from 18 months to several years. The cost estimates range from between $600 million to as much as $ 2 billion. President Joe Biden, who is heading to Baltimore to meet with state and city officials on April 5, has already approved $60 million in aid. He also promised that the federal government would pay for the new bridge.

Resources: CNN.com, NPR.com, PBS.org, Whitehouse.gov